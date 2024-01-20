  1. Home
  19-year-old gymmer dies of 'cardiac arrest' in competitive exams coaching class

January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024

A 19-year-old student, who was a fitness enthusiast, died of suspected cardiac arrest when he was attending a lecture at a coaching centre in Indore on Wednesday. 

CCTV footage has emerged of Raj Lodhi suddenly slumping over on his desk. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Raj was a native of Satna who had moved 650km to Indore to prepare for competitive exams, said Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav.

Teachers at the coaching institute said Raj complained of sudden pain and uneasiness at 12:49pm.

"He folded his hands and was listening to the lecture when he suddenly fell face first on the desk. At first, I thought he was feeling sleepy, but I saw his facial expressions changing, as if he were in pain. I tried to rub his back, but I felt his body become stiff and he fell from the bench," said Rahul Yadav, a friend sitting next to him.

Teachers alerted the coaching management, and Raj was taken to hospital within 5-7 minutes, but he was declared dead by the doctors. His family members arrived in Indore at night. Raj's body was handed over to them after autopsy on Thursday. He was cremated in his hometown.

Dr Bharat Vajpayee, who conducted the preliminary autopsy, said, "It is suspected he died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause will be clear after the examination is over."

Raj was on a 'protein diet' and used to hit the gym at 5am every day, his elder brother Akshay said, adding that he was lately battling hairfall and had taken some pills for it. Their father, Madhav Lodhi, works with the PHE department. 

January 6,2024
January 6,2024

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to consider, within two months, a plea by private transport firms to extend the Shakti Scheme offering free bus travel for women to their buses as well.

The single judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar disposed of a petition filed by private bus operators in Udupi district who had made such a plea.

The petition said the Shakti Yojane "can be extended to private stage carriage operators also", and a representation in this regard was made to the chief minister and deputy chief minister and other ministers but there has been no positive outcome.

The petition claimed that private operators run services in mountainous and hilly areas and valleys, which are not otherwise easily accessible, as some of these routes do not have KSRTC bus services.

"Although the cost of running a state carriage bus is very high, the private operators are providing good services to the passengers at large on different routes throughout Karnataka and even in a number of routes where there are no KSRTC buses," the court was informed.

The petition claimed that after the launch of the free bus services for women in state transport buses, private operators are suffering losses.

"Within two days (after) the Shakti Yojane came into effect from 11.6.2023, private operators are heavily and severely facing loss without any passengers, and the services which are in operation for more than 50 to 60 years on the route are in question,” the petitioner said.
 

January 14,2024
January 14,2024

Male, Jan 14: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, said President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.

“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’ on Sunday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.

Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.

The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi.

The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel comes amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third.

During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

Speaking to the press on Saturday after returning from China, President Muizzu indirectly attacked India.

Without naming any country, he said, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

He also announced plans to reduce the country’s dependency on India, including securing imports of essential food commodities and medicine and consumables from other countries.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he said, addressing the reporters gathered at the Velana International Airport.

He said no country has the right to exert influence over the domestic affairs of a country, regardless of its size.

He vowed that he would not allow any external influence on the domestic affairs of the Maldives.

Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi signed by the previous government here. 

January 9,2024
January 9,2024

Shajapur, Jan 9: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in three areas of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur city after a communal procession in the name of Ram led to a clash near a Masjid. 

One person was injured in the incident which took place in Magaria area last evening, a police official said, adding that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR registered in this connection.

Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna in a post on X said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed with immediate effect in three areas - Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura.

The situation is currently peaceful and a case has been registered against the suspects and further legal action is being taken, he said.

It is claimed that seven-eight persons stopped a group of Hindutva activists on Nag-Nagin Road near a mosque at around 8:30 pm on Monday when the latter were taking out evening procession ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint by one Mohit Rathore, who was part of the procession, the persons told them not to take out the procession from the area and a group of people gathered there subsequently.

He also claimed that the procession participants were manhandled and stones were pelted at them.The complainant went on to claim that they were also attacked with swords and stones were hurled from rooftops.

Following the complaint, the police registered the FIR against 24 identified people and 15-20 unidentified persons.

Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot after the incident.

Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad went to a local police station after the incident and demanded action against the accused.

