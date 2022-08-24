2 kids among 9 killed, 13 injured in jeep-tempo collision in Tumakuru

Tumakuru, Aug 25: Nine people, including two children, were killed while 13 were injured in an accident in Shira taluk, Tumakuru district this morning.

They were travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller when a truck hit the tempo in the wee hours at Balenanahalli Gate near Kallambella in Sira taluk.

It is said that there were over 20 people in the tempo. Most of them are migrant labourers from various parts of Raichur district who were on their way to Bengaluru for work.

Tumakuru DC Y S Patil visited the injured in the district hospital.

Speaking to media persons, the DC said that the tempo had around 24 people. Two injured travellers have been sent to Bengaluru. Rest of them are given treatment in Tumakuru.