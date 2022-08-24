  1. Home
2 kids among 9 killed, 13 injured in jeep-tempo collision in Tumakuru

August 25, 2022

Tumakuru, Aug 25: Nine people, including two children, were killed while 13 were injured in an accident in Shira taluk, Tumakuru district this morning.

They were travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller when a truck hit the tempo in the wee hours at Balenanahalli Gate near Kallambella in Sira taluk.  

It is said that there were over 20 people in the tempo. Most of them are migrant labourers from various parts of Raichur district who were on their way to Bengaluru for work.

Tumakuru DC Y S Patil visited the injured in the district hospital.

Speaking to media persons, the DC said that the tempo had around 24 people. Two injured travellers have been sent to Bengaluru. Rest of them are given treatment in Tumakuru. 

August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

August 16,2022

Srinagar, Aug 16: Kashmir Pandits Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an apex body of the non migrant Pandits, has appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“With another attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the militants have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” the President of KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, said in a statement.

“Irony is that the local OGWs (overground workers) work with them (militants) to kill their neighbours,” he added.

Tickoo who braved the most turbulent times in the over three decades long insurgency said Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were executed during the Amarnath yatra.

“But local non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

He said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

“As such KPSS is appealing to all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir and don’t fall trap to sugar coated statements from Kashmiri society,” he said.

“No Kashmiri Pandits is safe in Kashmir. For Kashmiri Pandits only one option left (is to) leave Kashmir or get killed by religiously fanatic minds who have the support of the local population,’’ he said.

According to KPSS there are around 800 non migrant Pandit families who live in 242 places across Kashmir.

The appeal by the KPSS, comes at a time when, over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees who had returned to Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package, have been seeking transfer to Jammu. These Pandit employees have not resumed their work after the killing of Rahul Bhat in May this year.

August 23,2022

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Muhammad.

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. According to multiple reports, his remarks were similar to Nupur Sharma's and targeted Prophet Muhammed.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion. 

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload “part 2” of the clip after his release. “They removed my video from YouTube. I don’t know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,” he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations. “Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,” he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest. 

