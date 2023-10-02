  1. Home
  2. 2 young doctors die as car plunges into river mistaking it for road after birthday celebration

News Network
October 2, 2023

Kochi, Oct 2: Two doctors were killed after reportedly being misguided by GPS in the deep night in Gothuruth area of Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The doctors were in car on an unfamiliar road amid heavy downpour when they turned on GPS to navigate better.

The victims are Dr Advaith (29) died and so did his colleague Dr Ajmal Asif (29). 

Dr Advaith, who was at the wheel of the Honda Civic past midnight, turned on GPS. Soon they came to a waterlogged stretch of road and as the map pointed straight ahead, Dr Advaith drove straight ahead. But there was a river ahead and not a road. The car started sinking.  

While two doctors lost their lives, three others in the Civic managed to extricate themselves and were rescued. The incident occurred at 12:30am on. 

Dr Advaith had turned 29 on Saturday and the five of them were returning to Kodungallur from Kochi where they had gone for some birthday shopping.

According to police and Ashok Ravi, senior manager of Kodungallur CRAFT Hospital where the doctors worked, Dr Gaziq Thabseer, one of the survivors, revealed that the accident occurred after GPS rerouted them. 

“Yes we were using GPS. However, since I was not driving, I can’t confirm if it was a technical glitch of the application or a human error,” he said.

“It was Dr Advaith’s birthday, and the doctors went to Kochi to celebrate it with a male nurse in our hospital. Dr Ajmal’s fiancée was also part of the celebration,” Ravi said.

During monsoons, the GPS algorithm guides drivers to roads with less traffic but experts say less busy roads are not necessarily safer. “Also, one should always remember to select the mode of travel on the map. A four-wheeler can’t go the way a bike goes,” an expert said.

Dr Ajmal was a native of Thrissur district and Dr Advaith was from Kollam. Those who survived are Jismon and Tamanna, besides Dr Thabseer, who works in the cardiology department of CRAFT Hospital. Jismon is a nurse in the hospital and Tamanna is an MBBS student in Palakkad. All three have been admitted to a Kochi hospital. Dr Advaith’s mortal remains were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College and Dr Ajmal’s body was moved to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy.

September 27,2023

Imphal, Sept 27: Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

The students were participating in a rally which started from Hau grounds of the state capital protesting the kidnapping and killing of two youths, who went missing in July and whose photographs went viral on social media recently.

The students, raising slogans of 'we want justice', were heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, officials said.

Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally told reporters, "We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood."

Police tried to cool down tempers by announcing that 'arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor.'

However, the situation suddenly turned ugly and some students started pelting stones prompting the security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

This comes a day after a clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters, mostly students, injured. 

September 22,2023

Toronto, Sept 22: Canada on Friday said that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in the country amid the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country.

Public Safety Canada, the department responsible for matters of public safety, emergency management, national security, and emergency preparedness, said the circulation of the video is offensive and hateful and is an affront to all Canadians and "the values we hold dearly".

"There is no place in Canada for hate," it said in a post on X.

"Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities," it added.

The video was circulated amid tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

September 26,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 26: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

