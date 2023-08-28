24-yr-old Vaishnav beats live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 28: A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru was beaten to death with a pressure cooker by her live-partner who suspected her of cheating on him. The accused, Vaishnav, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in South Bengaluru's Begur. The woman died due to heavy bleeding, the police said.

According to cops, 24-year-old Vaishnav and Deva - both from Kerala - had been living in a rented apartment in the city for the last three years. Both had studied together since their college days.

"A few days back, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have also arrested him and interrogation is going on," senior police officer C K Baba said.

The couple, according to police, often indulged in verbal spats and certain neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run after the incident. A murder case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.