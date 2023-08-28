  1. Home
  2. 24-yr-old Vaishnav beats live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

24-yr-old Vaishnav beats live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru

News Network
August 28, 2023

vaishnav.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru was beaten to death with a pressure cooker by her live-partner who suspected her of cheating on him. The accused, Vaishnav, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in South Bengaluru's Begur. The woman died due to heavy bleeding, the police said.

According to cops, 24-year-old Vaishnav and Deva - both from Kerala - had been living in a rented apartment in the city for the last three years. Both had studied together since their college days.

"A few days back, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have also arrested him and interrogation is going on," senior police officer C K Baba said.

The couple, according to police, often indulged in verbal spats and certain neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run after the incident. A murder case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

1temple.jpg

At least 29 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, nine of them buried under the rubble of temple and after another landslip in Shimla, as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the other disaster site in Shimla's Fagli area, where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Up to 15 other people are feared trapped at these two sites.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

The dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In Balera panchayat of the district, two children died as their makeshift house collapsed in a landslide and the body of one of them has been recovered. Another woman died in a landslide in Banal village of Ramsheher tehsil, said Deputy Commissioner of Solan Manmohan Sharma.

In Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner said that three persons have died while two are missing due to incessant rains in the district. He appealed to all the residents of the district to take special precautions in view of the bad weather and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Seven members of a family, including a two-year-old, were killed in a landslide late on Sunday night in Seghli panchayat of Mandi district. Three persons were rescued, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2023

In a first, the BJP today announced first lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, even before the announcement of elections.

The party has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 seats. Polls in the two states are due later this year.

Even before the Election Commission announced dates, the BJP held its first Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi’s party headquarters to “discuss names”.

A similar discussion took place for Madhya Pradesh on how to strengthen the organisation further in the run-up to the polls. Another meeting over MP is likely to take place in the next week or fortnight.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others. 

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajya Sabha member Om Mathur—who are in-charge of Chhattisgarh for the party—also attended the meeting. So were union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav—in-charge of MP for the party. BJP’s chief ministerial face in Chhattisgarh—Raman Singh—was present along with other senior leaders from the state. Also in attendance was Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with other state leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.