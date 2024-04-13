  1. Home
17 Indians on board seized Israeli-linked ship - India in touch with Iran

April 13, 2024

New Delhi: Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that has been seized by the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Official sources said India is in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals.

The Iranian action came amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," said a source.

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

Reports said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards seized MSC Aries on Saturday morning when it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

News Network
April 3,2024

Iraqi resistance forces have targeted Haifa Airport in the northwestern part of the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a brief statement claimed responsibility for the early Wednesday drone strike against the facility.

The coalition said the airport came under attack by armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

It noted that that the attack “falls within the framework of the second phase of operations against the occupying Israeli regime. It was conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and in retaliation for the Zionist entity’s massacres against defenseless Palestinian civilians.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq underscored it would continue to “destroy the enemy’s strongholds.”

Separately, the sound of explosions was heard close to Ovda Airbase, an Israeli Air Force (IAF) base located around 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) north of Eilat, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news channel reported.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out numerous attacks on Israeli targets since the start of a genocidal war on Gaza by the occupying regime in early October.

Israel unleashed its war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has enforced a “total siege” on the territory, severing the supply of fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians residing there.

The Israeli war has resulted in the death of 32,916 Palestinian lives and left another 75,494 wounded, painting a grim picture of the situation.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also struck major American military bases in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for Washington’s singled out support for the bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, and in a show of strong solidarity with Palestinians.

News Network
April 11,2024

Bengaluru, Apr 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party's unit in Karnataka have highlighted the statement of Class 12 Board exam topper from the state, Vedant Navi, and claimed that "it was a matter of pride as their schemes were bringing effective social and economic changes".

The Congress on Thursday launched a social media campaign by releasing posters and short videos.

Rahul Gandhi in his social media post said, “Such 'Success Stories' make me believe and ensure that our 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee of putting Rs 1 lac every year in women's accounts will prove to be a revolutionary step to shaping the country's fate.”

“Congress's Gruha Lakshmi scheme going on in Karnataka under which more than 1 crore women get Rs 2,000 every month, using the same money a mother taught her son Vedant and he got second rank in the whole state in PUC exam,” Rahul Gandhi stated.

“Vedant's story is a living example of Indian women's penance and willpower to strengthen the house with pai-pai. Imagine, when women of poor families across the country will get Rs 1 lakh every year through the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana', how many Vedantas will change the future of the family with their talent? This historic plan of Congress will give the dreams of poor families a flight into reality,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress in Karnataka said the schemes of the government were giving succour to the people. “It is a matter of pride that in a span of 10 months, our government’s schemes are bringing effective social and economic changes,” the party claimed.

“It is a testimony to the success of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme that the family of Vedant, who secured first rank in the Arts stream, was supported by the money provided by the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Our schemes have brought changes in many people’s lives. The Congress party has built the lives of the people and thereby built the nation,” the Congress stated.

Vedant Navi had secured first rank in Arts Stream in Karnataka. He is the overall second-topper.

“My father is no more. My mother faced difficulties as the family was debt-ridden. In this crunch time, the money received through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 every month given for women heads of family) helped my studies and hostel stay and other expenditures,” Vedant had stated.

News Network
April 13,2024

