  26-year-old techie allegedly gang-raped by 10 men; boyfriend beaten up

26-year-old techie allegedly gang-raped by 10 men; boyfriend beaten up

October 22, 2022
October 22, 2022

Ranchi, Oct 22: A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. The woman, who is here as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said. After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

October 19,2022
October 19,2022

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the Congress president defeating Shashi Tharoor by around 6,700 votes.

Kharge recieved 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072 votes. The Tharoor camp described the senior MP crossing the 1000-mark a milestone.

Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 24 years.

Conceding defeat to the senior leader, Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their President.

"Our new President is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," he said. 

October 13,2022
October 13,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala B C Nagesh today said that they had expected a better judgement by the Supreme Court on the hijab ban matter as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab. The Karnataka HC order remains applicable in the interim time and a ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains," Nagesh said. 

On being asked about organisations supporting wearing hijab in educational institutions, the minister said, "They will always want to split this society. They are using hijab to split the society."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict. 

Agencies
October 15,2022

Islamabad, Oct 15: A former high court chief justice of Pakistan's Balochistan province was shot dead outside a mosque on Friday, police officials said.

Assailants opened fire at Muhammad Noor Meskanzai outside the mosque in the Kharan area, which left him gravely injured, Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn.

The former chief justice was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, the report said.

Expressing condolences over the death of the "fearless judge", Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said his services were "unforgettable".

Bizenjo said that the "cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation".

Maskanzai authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the Sharia.

Quetta Bar Association (QBA) President Ajmal Khan Kakar also condemned Muskanzai's killing. He said every citizen of Pakistan was deeply saddened by the death of the former judge.

"We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book," Ajmal Kakar was quoted as saying by Dawn.

This comes amid the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's State Minister for Law Shahadat Hussain conceded that terror activities had witnessed a sharp increase.

The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think tank pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn said in an earlier report citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 terrorist attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, in which 37 people were killed and 55 others injured.
 

