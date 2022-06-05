  1. Home
3 children die of suffocation inside parked car in Tamil Nadu

News Network
June 5, 2022

Chennai, June 5: Two boys and a girl died of suspected suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu late on Saturday. 

According to police sources, Nithisha (7) and Nithish (5), children of Nagaraj, a daily-wage labourer of Keelatheru at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu, and Kabishanth (4), son of labourer Sudhan, were neighbours.  

Police said the three kids went out of their homes to play after lunch on Saturday. Nagaraj's brother Manikandan had parked the car near the house a few days back. Because of some mechanical issue, the doors of the car could be opened only from the outside, police said. The three children who got into the car got trapped.

Around evening, finding the children missing, the parents started searching for them. A passerby who had seen the children playing near the car told the parents about this.

To their utter shock, the parents found all the three kids lying unconscious inside the car. With the help of passersby, they broke open the car door and took the children to Panagudi government hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. 

Tirunelveli (Rural) SP P Saravanan said the car has been parked there for three days and the children could have got suffocated due to lack of oxygen and heat, leading to their death. "A case of unnatural death will be registered and Panagudi police will probe the case," the SP said. Speaker M Appavu visited the grieving parents at the hospital and extended his condolences.

News Network
May 25,2022

New Delhi, May 25: Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal today filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha election in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

While addressing the media after filing the nomination, Sibal confirmed that he had quit the Congress party on May 16. 

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Kapil Sibal announced, leaving the media stunned with information that had stayed secret since the Congress "Chintan Shivir" or strategy meet a week ago.

"I am no longer a serious Congress leader," he quipped, when bombarded with questions.

This is the latest high-profile exit from the Congress, the fifth in five months. Mr Sibal resigned a day after the Congress brainstorming session, to discuss a roadmap for the party's revival after a series of devastating election defeats.

"I have filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," Sibal said, adding that while staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government.

Sibal thanked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for supporting him. "I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years," he said. 

Mr Sibal, an ace lawyer who was among one of the senior most leaders of the Congress, was among the "G-23" or group of 23 dissenters who had called for a complete overhaul of the party's leadership and organization in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago.

He had also been vocal and increasingly sharp in his criticism of the Gandhis' leadership in recent months.

His Rajya Sabha term ends in July. In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as a Congress candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party, which is in power in the state. The Congress now has just two MLAs in the UP assembly so it cannot elect anybody to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Mr Sibal filed his nomination papers in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party's move to support Mr Sibal is seen to a quid pro quo after his efforts as party MP Azam Khan's lawyer.

Mr Sibal had represented Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Azam Khan was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court after two years in prison.

News Network
May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.

The Congress has fielded one of its media faces and former chairman of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar, who is currently the president of its minority cell and a former MLC, while the JD(S) has announced former MLC T A Saravana as its candidate.

M K Vishalakshi, Returning Officer for MLC polls and Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in a statement, said, "All the seven nominations are in order and have been accepted." With the three major political parties in the state fielding candidates only to the number of seats they can win, the election is bound to be unopposed. With no contest, the formal declaration of "unopposed election", is expected to be made on May 27, the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of MLCs -- Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

According to official sources, in case election was to be held, each MLC candidate would require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, Congress two, and JD(S) one. 

If all four BJP MLCs candidates are declared elected in this poll, the ruling party will have a majority in the Legislative Council until June 15, as numbers may alter thereafter, because results will be declared that day for June 13 polls to four MLC seats -- two teachers' and two graduates' constituencies.

As of today, the BJP has 37 members in the 75-member upper house, where it is just one short of a simple majority. While Congress' strength is 26, JD(S) has 10 members. There is also one independent member other than the Chairman.

News Network
May 23,2022

Davos, May 23: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M. A. Yusuff Ali’s Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland. The Chief Minister held talks also with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Lulu Group intends to open four shopping malls and hypermarkets. It is also keen to establish export-oriented food units in Karnataka, and the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industry E V Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, and others were present. Bommai invited the Jubilant Group to explore the investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors in Karnataka, and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being established in Dharwad and explained the incentive package being offered by the State to draw the investors to set up their units here.

Jubilant Food Works has decided to set up its centralised kitchen and Jubilant Biosys is keen to establish its R&D unit in a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy conveyed its interest during the talks to set up an EV-charging infrastructure unit in the State. The company has evinced interest to explore the opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru, the release said. The company is set to inaugurate its energy quality instrument unit at Doddaballapur, it added.

Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and it is building a centre of engineering, which would engage about 2,000 engineers. Noting that Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on magnetic imaging and diagnostics and a health-related R&D project, the CMO said the company plans to lay the foundation stone for setting up a medical equipment manufacturing unit at Bommasandra in September 2022 to cater to the domestic market.

Bommai has been invited to the programme. The company currently has about 2,000 engineers. The State government has assured the company of special incentives to set up its production unit for modern medical equipment, it said, adding that representatives of Siemens and the State government also discussed the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru cities.

According to the CMO, Dassault has evinced interest to invest in electric vehicles, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka while Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Bommai launched the Karnataka pavilion at the WEF summit during the day and participated in a session on soil extinction, climate change and ecological degradation with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi' Vasudev.

"The solution lies in linking nature to economics, i.e. eco-economics. Eco-budgeting has to be there in the balancesheets of all businesses," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

