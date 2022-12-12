  1. Home
  2. 3 coaching students, aged 16, 17, 18 years, allegedly die by suicide in Kota

News Network
December 12, 2022

Jaipur, Dec 12: Three students preparing for competitive college entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide today. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the police have started an investigation to know the facts. The students were 16, 17, and 18 years old.

Two of the students who committed suicide, Ankush and Ujjwal, were from Bihar. They were friends and were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms. One was preparing for engineering college entrance, while the other was studying to crack the coveted medical college entrance tests. No suicide notes have been found yet.

The third student, Pranav, came to Kota from Madhya Pradesh, and was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET -- a pre-medical entrance test.

Known for private coaching centres that provide preparatory classes for competitive engineering and medical examinations, Kota has in the past been plagued with suicide cases.

Students, including many who prepare for highly competitive exams along with their final two years of schooling, have often complained of exacting schedules leading to high stress. In response to widespread media scrutiny of Kota's teen suicides and self-harm cases in the past, the administration had set up a suicide hotline where anxious students could call to seek counselling.

The coaching hub is notorious for pushing students to the edge with long class hours, long assignments, and very competitive internal tests which determine whether a student is promoted or demoted among the many "batches". Top batches get the most sought after teachers.

A student in 2016 had called for all coaching centres to be shuttered, before jumping to her death despite having cracked the highly coveted IIT-JEE mains exams.

In 2019, the Rajasthan government constituted a state-level committee to prepare a legislative draft for regulation of coaching centres to reduce stress among those studying at such institutes. There has been no public information on the draft yet.

December 7,2022

communal.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 7: Over 2,900 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in the country between 2017 and 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Rai said a total of 378 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in 2021, 857 in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018 and 723 in 2017.

An advisory was issued to the states and union territories on July 4, 2018 asking them to keep a watch on the circulation of fake news and rumours having the potential of inciting violence, take all required measures to counter them effectively and deal firmly with persons taking law into their hands, the minister said in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Further, advisories were issued on July 23 and September 25 in 2018 to the state governments and administrations of union territories asking them to take measures to curb incidents of mob violence in the country, he said.

December 9,2022

aap.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.

AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka.

The party's state unit Vice-President Bhaskar Rao said here on Friday that the five AAP candidates who emerged victorious in the Gujarat poll were not backed by "money and muscle power", and they won on their own reputation.

"We would like to pursue that line here (in Karnataka)", he said. While the party would field "new and good candidates" in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where the polls are due by May, it would focus on 50 to 60 "winnable" segments.

"We are very optimistic that in Karnataka, we will make a better mark than what we have done in Gujarat", Rao said, adding that campaigning by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Karnataka Assembly polls would definitely boost the party's "winnability, acceptability and chances". Karnataka needs a "thoroughly new model", he said.

Congress, BJP and coalition models have been "rejected", according to him.

"We will concentrate on people (candidates) with good reputation", added Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner. On the contention in some quarters that the AAP had eaten into Congress votes in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, he said nobody stopped M Mallikarjun Kharge-led party from consolidating their votes. He also said: "We are buoyed that Modi magic has not worked in Himachal Pradesh. So, it cannot work here (Karnataka) also". 

December 12,2022

Jenin, Dec 12: Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian girl during a raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 16-year-old girl named Janna Essam Zakarneh was shot dead in the overnight raid on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

Local sources said the child was targeted by an Israeli sniper while she was on the roof of her home.

Israeli forces also arrested three Palestinians during the raid.

The attack sparked “fierce” clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters, with the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, saying resistance fighters launched “a heavy barrage of bullets and explosive devices” at the Israeli forces in the area of Albayadr in the eastern neighborhood.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the clashes left a Palestinian man injured, while the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medical staff dealt with three injuries.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

Over 210 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have also become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.

However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute settlers and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.

