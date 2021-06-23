3 years after husband’s murder, former Bengaluru BJP corporator Rekha hacked to death

  1. Home
June 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Jun 24: Former BJP Corporator of the Brihath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death by miscreants, outside her residence on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the morning, when some unknown miscreants had fatally assaulted the former Corporator with sharp weapons and hacked her to death.

The miscreants had fled from the scene, leaving behind the victim in a pool of blood, and she had breathed her last at a private hospital, where she had been shifted by the locals immediately after the incident.

Incidentally the deceased husband Kadiresh also had been killed by some miscreants in February 2018, and the old feud between the miscreants and the victims are said to be the main cause behind the ghastly act, the sources said.

The police after registering a case into the incident had formed a special team to bring the culprits to books, the sources said.

June 17,2021

New Delhi, June 17: Student activist Natasha Narwal on Thursday said they had received "tremendous support" inside Tihar Jail in Delhi and would continue their struggle.

Narwal, along with Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, walked out of Tihar, hours after a court here ordered their immediate release in the northeast Delhi riots "conspiracy" case.

JNU students Narwal and Kalita thanked their friends and well-wishers, many of whom gathered outside the jail, for supporting them during their year-long stay behind bars.

"We have received tremendous support inside jail and we will continue our struggle," Narwal told reporters.

Welcoming the Delhi High Court order granting them bail, Narwal, an activist of women collective Pinjra Tod, said that when they were arrested, it took them many months to believe that they were in jail under such stringent charges.

Hitting out at the government, Kalita said people are in jail for raising their voice.

"They are trying to suppress the voice of people and dissent. We got a lot of support from people which helped us survive inside (jail)," she said.

On the delay in their release after the high court granted them bail, she said it was unbelievable because they had secured bail two-three days ago.

"...still we were inside jail. I almost kept expecting that some police officers will come and arrest me," she added.

Narwal, Kalita and Tanha were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Walking out of Tihar Jail, Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha said he had kept hope that he would be released one day and asserted that the fight against the CAA, NRC and the NPR would continue.

June 10,2021

Patna, June 10: Covid-19 death toll in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429.

According to the department, which had till the previous day stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, as many as 3,951 deaths have been added to the toll after verification.

However, it was not specified as to when these additional deaths took place though a breakup was provided for all 38 districts.

Going by the fresh figures, the number of lives lost in the second wave is close to 8,000 and a nearly six times increase in the death toll since April.

Patna district bore the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for a total of 2,303 deaths. Muzaffarpur was a distant second with 609 fatalities.

Patna also accounted for the highest number of 1,070 "additional deaths reported after verification", followed by Begusarai (316), Muzaffarpur (314), East Champaran (391), and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars native Nalanda (222).

Altogether 7,15,179 people have been infected in the state so far of whom more than five lakhs caught the contagion in the last couple of months.

The health department has also revised the number of recovered persons from 7,01,234 on the previous day to 6,98,397.

The recovery rate, which was 98.70 per cent on the previous day, has also come down to 97.65 per cent following the revision in statistics which could provide fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has been alleging that the government was fudging figures to hide its failure in handling the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the state seemed to be doing well after more than a month of lockdown as, according to the health department, only 20 deaths and 589 fresh cases were reported on the day.

At present, there are 7,353 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The situation could improve further with the recent wave on the wane and vaccination drive picking up. More than 1.21 lakh people got their jabs during the day taking the total number, so far, to 1.14 crore. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 17 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India is not equipped, organised and genuinely disciplined to account for the true number of dead. The leaders and the executives of India lack the courage, education and moral to stand up before the International Community of the Nation and tell the whole truth. The number of death reported by India is questionable because most leaders and executives are dishonest.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka reported 7,545 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest since two months, on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 27,84,355.

According to official sources, while as many as 148 fresh deaths due to the COVID-19 disease were reported in the last 24-hours, as many as 17,913 COVID-19 patients had recovered across the state.

The total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state had surged to 33,296.

The sources said that the Bengaluru Urban district had reported 1611 fresh cases in the last 24-hours followed by 841 in Mysuru, 347 from Tumakuru, 239 from Uttara Kannada, 531 from Hassana, 790 from Dakshina Kannada, 262 from Shivamogga and 275 from Bengaluru Urban districts.

While as many as 1,68,712 people had undergone for the COVID-19 tests, the case positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.01 per cent.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 790 cases and 10 deaths, Udupi recorded 159 cases and 2 deaths.

