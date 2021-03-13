  1. Home
30-yr-old Rajat kills 4-year-old girl for resisting rape; victim’s father kills self after seeing dead body

Agencies
March 13, 2021

Silvassa, Mar 13: A 30-year-old man slit the throat of a four-year-old girl when she resisted his bid to rape her at his flat in a village in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), stuffed her body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat, police said on Saturday, adding the accused was arrested.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim's father killed himself by consuming a disinfectant, a day after the incident on Saturday, he said.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village," DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said.

He said Rajat took the girl to his apartment and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window.

After family members of the victim lodged a missing person's complaint with Naroli police station, the police launched a search and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived, he said.

"During the search operation, the police found blood stains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet," Swami said.

During interrogation, Rajat "confessed" to luring the girl to his flat and trying to sexually assault her, the SP said.

Unable to bear the loss, the girl's father consumed a disinfectant after seeing his daughter's body, the SP said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The accused, who hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was living in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the last four years, working in different factories, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. 

March 11,2021

womandeliver.jpg

Mysuru, Mar 11: In a rare incident, a high school teacher helped deliver a girl at a park in Mysuru and saved the mother and her child in the nick of time by following the guidance and instructions of a doctor from Mumbai over phone. 

Mallika, a 35-year-old expectant mother from Gonikoppal in Kodagu district, was in the park opposite Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarabad area of Mysuru when she contracted labour pain around 8.45am. Her two other children, a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 2, were also with her when she started bleeding. 

As she screamed for help, a few passersby and vendors called up ambulances and government hospitals but no help was forthcoming. As luck would have it, physical education teacher Shobha Prakash arrived just then to catch a bus to school at Navilur in Nanjangud taluk. Passers-by appealed to her to help and seeing the plight of the woman, Shobha stopped.

“I was not aware of how to go about a delivery. But a youth by the name of Karthik who was at the spot connected me with a doctor from Mumbai. He guided me on the procedure,” Shobha, a resident of JSS Layout, said. 

“What pained me is that when I requested women who were watching us to help me, no one came forward. Initially, I was scared. But I was determined to help her,” she added.

“Following the doctor’s instructions, I managed to extricate the baby safely but did not know how to clamp the umbilical cord. Fortunately, by that time, an ambulance arrived and the medical staff helped,” she said. “After the delivery, I gave her hot water from my flask and she was taken to hospital.” 

All through the delivery, Shobha said, “the two-year-old girl held on to her mother. She was not ready to leave her.”

Shobha later visited the mother and child in hospital and offered Rs 2,000 to the newborn. The district primary school teacher’s association also extended help.

Mallika, a resident of Aruvattoklu, had reportedly quarrelled with her husband four months ago and left home. With the baby on the way, she decided to return to him and was on her way to Mandya to meet him. Sources said she had spent the money she had and was working at a Mysuru hotel for the past three days.

“Both mother and baby are fine. As the delivery happened outside, we are closely monitoring the health of the child. Mallika’s mother has arrived and is taking care of the children,” said Dr Prameela, medical superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital. Mallika is now in the care of the women and child development department.

March 12,2021

Politician-writer M Veerappa Moily, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam are among 20 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.

The national academy of letters announced the names on Friday during the opening day of its annual 'Festival of Letters' event.

While Subramaniam won the award for her poetry collection "When God is a Traveller" in English, Moily was named for his epic poetry titled "Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam" in Kannada.

The list includes seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays, and one each of memoirs and epic poetry in 20 Indian languages.

The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced at a later date, the Akademi said in a statement.

Apart from Subramaniam, the others who won the award in poetry include Harish Meenakshi (Gujarati), Anamika (Hindi), RS Bhaskar (Konkani), Irungbam Deven (Manipuri), Rupchand Hansda (Santali), and Nikhileswar (Telugu).

Nanda Khare (Marathi), Maheshchandra Sharma Gautam (Sanskrit), Imaiyam (Tamil) and Sri Hussain-ul-Haque were named as winners for their novels.

Apurba Kumar Saikia (Assamese), (late) Dharanidhar Owari (Bodo), (late) Hiday Koul Bharti (Kashmiri), Kamakant Jha (Maithili) and Gurdev Singh Rupana (Punjab) have received the award for short stories.

The Akademi has named Gian Singh (Dogri) and Jetho Lalwani (Sindhi) the winners for their plays, while Shankar (Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay) in (Bengali) received the award for memoir.

"The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

"According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of award (ie. between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018)," the Akademi said.

The award, which will include a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.

March 11,2021

banergjee.jpg

Kolkata, Mar 11: Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told media.

Doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from the Nandigram seat. 

