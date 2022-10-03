  1. Home
  7-year-old boy dies as electric scooter battery explodes while charging

October 3, 2022

A 7-year-old child died when an electric scooter battery, which was being charged at home, exploded in Maharashtra's Palghar. 

The boy, identified as Shabbir Ansari, breathed his last during treatment after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast. "Case registered; further investigation initiated," Manikpur Police Station stated. 

The boy had sustained over 70 percent burns when the scooter’s battery exploded at his home. The boy and his grandmother were sleeping in the hall when the explosion took place. 

Ansari's father plugged in the EV battery for charging and woke up to shock as the battery exploded. The EV battery fire incident took place at around 4:30am on September 23. Grandmother suffered minor injuries while Ansari had over 70 percent burns and was rushed to hospital. He breathed his last on October 2.  

The media reports further claim that it was detachable 24 Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery. However, Ansari's family blames EV scooter manufacturer for 'faulty' battery.

India has been witnessing electric scooter battery fires since the onset of 2022. A few months ago, an EV fire occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in a house, killing one person and injuring three others. The event occurred in Vijayawada, when the detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep.

September 22,2022

New Delhi, Sept 22: The Popular Front of India on Thursday, while condemning the raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders, stated that it will "never surrender" and alleged that the agency's claims are aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror".

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.

Issuing a statement against it, PFI's National Executive Council (NEC) said, "NEC has condemned the national wide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassments of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization."

"NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror," it added.

It said that the Front will "never ever surrender" on the action taken by a "totalitarian regime".

"Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country," the statement said.

Meanwhile, among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever investigation process till date. The operation started late in the night around 1 am and learnt to be concluded by 5 am involving over 1,500 personnel of state police, Central Armed Police Forces and officers of NIA and ED.

Several incriminating documents, more than 100 mobile phones, laptops and other materials have been seized by the raiding teams.

September 29,2022

Pressure mounted on the rape accused, jailed Karnataka Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, to step down as the head of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt, amid the demand that new religious pontiff should be anointed in place of accused seer.

The followers and prominent leaders of the Lingayat community held an important meeting in Chitradurga to discuss the future of the historical, cash rich mutt on Thursday.

Making things more complicated, Karnataka High Court has denied permission temporarily to the accused Lingayat seer to put his signatures to cheques. Sources state that as accused seer is not allowed to sign the 200 plus cheques, the activities of the mutt are severely affected and employees are not able to get salaries.

The High Court which took a sympathetic view on employees earlier and it was expected that it would give consent. The mutt has 3,000 branches all over the country and runs more than 150 premier education and other institutes.

In spite of the pressure and demand to step down, the accused seer has categorically refused to quit, according to sources. The meeting was held in the leadership of former minister H Ekantaiah in this regard and discussed future course of action.

The leaders discussed how to retain the legacy, history and heritage of the Chitradurga Mutt as accused seer is refusing to step down. Many leaders had demanded in the meeting to appoint a new swamiji.

In another development, a group of religious seers met the accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru at the prison and held important discussion. The details of the meeting have not been made public.

Denying bail to rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the powerful Lingayat seer of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt, the Second District Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday extended his judicial custody till October 10.

Judge B.K. Komala also extended the judicial custody of accused number two, hostel warden Rashmi till October 10.

The accused seer, whose judicial custody ended on Tuesday, was presented before the court and later after the order, he was taken to the Central Jail of Chitradurga district.

October 1,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 1: A council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has approved an agenda regarding the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms to name a junction in Surathkal as ‘Sri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Circle’.

The proposal mooted by Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty of the BJP was earlier discussed in the council in 2021. The council meeting chaired by mayor Jayanand Anchan on Friday approved the agenda and the proceedings in this regard will be ratified in the next council meeting. After the ratification of the agenda, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval.

Based on MLA Shetty’s request, the council in its meeting on October 30, 2021 had referred the proposal to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms for a report. Accordingly, the committee members on February 15 had visited the spot and decided to recommend the council to name the junction after Savarkar.

When the agenda came for discussion on Friday, members from the opposition – Congress and SDPI raised objections. “We had objected to the proposal when it was tabled in the council in October. We will raise objections again when the proceedings of the meeting will be tabled in the next council meeting for ratification,” opposition members said.

