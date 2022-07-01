  1. Home
  2. Another murder over Nupur Sharma’s abusive language? Amravati chemist’s killing sparks row

Another murder over Nupur Sharma’s abusive language? Amravati chemist’s killing sparks row

News Network
July 2, 2022

Mumbai, July 2: A chemist in Amravati district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose abusive and provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad snowballed into a major political issue.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21, and five persons have been arrested so far in this connection, an official said.

The incident is being compared with the Udaipur murder in which tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in an apparent act of "vengeance" on June 28.

Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Aarti Singh said that five people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, and the police is searching for the prime accused.

The police have also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footage that captured the events.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

The incident took place when Kolhe (54) was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop while his son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

BJP MLC Dr Anil Bonde has demanded investigation into the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 23,2022

mulki.jpg

Mangaluru, June 21: In a coldblooded filicide, a 45-year-old man pushed his wife and three children into a well and jumped into it today at Hosakavery near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city.

Local flower vendor Muhammad Nasir, who heard the screams of the family from the well, immediately entered the well and tried to rescue the children and their parents.

Meanwhile, more number of locals and fire fighters reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

While the parents survived, the children breathed their last without responding to emergency treatment in the hospital. 

The deceased are Rashmitha (13), a Class 8 student, Uday (11), a Class 6 student and Dakshith (4), who was an Anganwadi student. 

Their mother Laxmi (38) and the accused father Hithesh shettigar are survivors. 

The accused was working in the canteen of MRPL in the past. Recently he had quit the job and started a small-time business after borrowing loan from a bank. He was reportedly facing financial crisis. 

The jurisdictional Mulki police arrested the accused and booked a case of murder against him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2022

doctormissing.jpg

Bengaluru, Jun 27: A doctor in Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been incommunicado since June 20, post which his family lodged a complaint with the state Police on Monday.

The panicked family members of Chandramohan, a doctor from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, lodged a missing complaint in this regard with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, Chandramohan, who used to go for bike expeditions, had started off for Himalayan expedition on bike from Bengaluru. Investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2022

ammi.jpg

With Maharashtra in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and now has set it eyes on southern states especially Telangana where it is holding its national executive starting Saturday.

This will be the first physical meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years and the third in a southern state after coming to power in 2014.

The BJP is holding its national executive in Hyderabad after a gap of 18 years.

To give further push to the party's efforts to expand its base in the southern states including new catchment area Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a massive rally on July 3 in Hyderabad. The rally is expected to be based on the theme of local culture and tradition.

The BJP's national executive meeting is being held in Hyderabad at a time when the party is trying to make further inroads in the state, whereas the K Chandrashekar Rao-led ruling TRS is working to cobble an alliance to challenge the saffron party at the national level.

In the run up to the meeting, BJP leaders from across the country carried outreach activities and interacted with party workers in all 119 constituencies.

The BJP has done well in a few recent elections including the bye-elections of Huzurabad and Dubbaka constituency and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 2020 where it won 48 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The national executive meeting will begin on Saturday noon with the inaugural speech of BJP president J P Nadda and conclude with Modi's address.

During the meeting, poll-bound states will give a report on organisational activities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.