  2. Bank manager couple, two young children found dead in Malappuram house

Bank manager couple, two young children found dead in Malappuram house

News Network
July 8, 2023

Malappuram: Four members of a family have been found dead at their rented house in the centre of Malappuram city in Kerala.

Sabeesh (37), his wife Sheena (38) and their children Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (2) were found dead in their house at Maitri Nagar, Munduparamba.

Sabeesh, son of Babu of Karattukunummel, Kuttikattoor in Kozhikode, was a manager of a private financial institution. His wife Sheena had assumed charge as the manager of the State Bank of India branch in Kannur recently.

Sabeesh and Sheena were found hanging from fans in two rooms. The body of Sreevardhan was found lying on a cot in the room, while Harigovind’s body was found lying on a bed on the floor.

Sheena was the daughter of Narayanan of Parathoor Chekkiyil, Kurumathur, Muyyam in Kannur. Sheena’s relatives had made a complaint to the police at 11 in the night after she could not be contacted on the phone. The bodies were found when the police entered the house and made a search.

Harigovind was a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malappuram.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident. A police team under the leadership of the sub inspector of police, V Jilish, reached the place and carried out the preliminary investigation.

News Network
July 5,2023

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: An elderly man died after a two-wheeler which he was riding plunged into a lake situated by the side of the road at Maliadi near Thekkatte late in Udupi district last night.

The deceased, Diwakar Shetty, 65, lost control of the two-wheeler due to heavy downpour and the bike plunged into a 15 to 20-feet deep lake which did not have any barrier on the side of the road.

On getting information from the local people, the police, fire department personnel and diver Ishwara Malpe rushed to the spot. Shetty's body was retrieved at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard at Kota Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into water while crossing a culvert at Pilar in Someshwara TMC limits in Dakshina Kannada yesterday evening. The deceased is Suresh Gatti, a painter by profession. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, rain continues to lash various parts of twin districts. With IMD announcing a red alert, Deputy Commissioners in DK and Udupi have declared holidays for schools and PU Colleges.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Yadthare in Kundapura received 207.5 mm rainfall, Renjala 205 mm, Shirur 196 mm and Uppunda 182 mm of rainfall. While Marodi in Belthangady received 202 mm of rain, Balanja received 196 mm and Pajir 188 mm of rain.

The water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased following good showers in the catchment areas. The four gates of Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been opened. The IMD has announced an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 and 7. 
 

News Network
July 4,2023

New Delhi, June 4: In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sources said Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.

Jakhar replaces Ahwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash.

The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in the Congress and a minister in the UPA government.

The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Bengaluru, July 6: Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute’s principal on Wednesday, July 5.

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 1990s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including as quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI.

