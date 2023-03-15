  1. Home
  Bengaluru: Air hostess pushed to death from 4th floor by techie boyfriend after fight over marriage

March 15, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Police have arrested the boyfriend of an air hostess who died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in southeastern Bengaluru last week.

It was neither an accident nor a suicide, but a murder, police say.

Archana Dhiman (28) fell from the fourth-floor corridor of the apartment building in Mallappa Layout, Koramangala 8th Block, between 12.15 am and 12.45 am on March 11.

Her boyfriend Adesh, 26, a software engineer, claimed that Archana slipped and fell while pacing the corridor outside his flat. But the police found this unbelievable. Archana's father Dev Raj confirmed their suspicions by filing a murder complaint against Adesh on March 12.

Police grilled Adesh, and he eventually opened up about what had happened between him and Archana.

She had been insisting that he marry her but he had been trying to buy time. The two quarrelled over the issue on the night of March 10. Archana reiterated her stand, making Adesh blind with rage. He pushed her down the fourth floor.

Archana hailed from Himachal Pradesh and worked for a Dubai-based airline. She met Adesh through a dating app and the two dated for eight months. She occasionally visited Bengaluru and stayed with him. 

Comments

March 8,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: A day after claiming that surveys indicated that the Congress is projected to win over 140 out of the total 224 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, its state President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said BJP's numbers would not cross beyond 65, and may even come down to 40 seats. He claimed that people from all walks of life across the state were angry against this BJP government.

"We have a guarantee about our numbers, we also have a guarantee that BJP's numbers will not go beyond 65. What the BJP is doing or saying is their internal matter, Yediyurappa has said something (about winning over 140 seats) based on their calculation, I don't want to interfere with their party," Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, let the BJP do whatever they want, but their numbers won't cross beyond 60-65.

"This is definite, but according to me, it will not be surprising if their number comes down to 40 like they had got 40 seats (in the 2013 Assembly polls), after the first term of the BJP government in the state (from 2008-13). So, it will not be surprising if the '40 per cent commission BJP government' comes down to 40 seats, people are that angry, you ask whomever you want, anywhere," he added. The KPCC chief on Tuesday claimed that while its earlier survey had projected Congress' seat tally at 136, the recent survey predicted a tally of over 140 seats.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 104 seats in the 224-member Assembly, emerging as the single largest party, while Congress and JD(S)' tally stood at 80 and 37 respectively. However, BJP's tally increased in the later days giving it a majority in the Assembly, as several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defected to join the saffron party.

To a question on Congress' screening committee meeting as part of the party's process to select candidates, Shivakumar said, "today too there is a meeting, we have reached a stage, completing almost 75 per cent of the process, today we will complete it fully, after this it will be sent to the national level (AICC)." 

"We will do the process (to choose candidates) and intimate those concerned," he said, when asked whether the process was getting too long. Shivakumar also called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "Sullina Saradaara" (lord of lies), as he hit out at the latter for terming Congress 200 units of free power promise as "bogus", stating that the CM himself was making false promises to people or not keeping the promises made earlier. 

March 12,2023

Mandya, Mar 12: The police and agencies deputed to ensure the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mandya got the T-shirt removed from a boy who had come to attend the public rally on Sunday.

The boy was wearing a black T-shirt and had come to attend the rally with his mother. The police stopped him and asked his mother to remove his T-shirt as it was black.

The mother removed it and took his son topless inside the premises where the rally was planned. The mother again put the T-shirt on her boy after passing through the metal detectors.

 But, the police personnel rushed to her and told her that they can not allow the boy inside with the black T-shirt due to protocols.

The mother had to remove her son's black T-shirt again and took him inside topless. The police maintained that they could not take chances with the protocols.

March 13,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa once again made a provocative remarks on using loudspeakers for Azaan which is likely to once again stoke a debate on it.

Eshwarappa, who was addressing a gathering during BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra held in Mangaluru’s Kavoor on Sunday, paused his speech on hearing azaan from a nearby mosque for a second but was quick in taking objection to the sound.

"In temples, girls and women offer prayers and bhajans. We are religious, but we don't use loudspeakers. If you have to call for prayers using loudspeakers, it means Allah is deaf," he said.

He further said Azaan gives him a headache and added that the Supreme Court's judgment is due, and this issue will come to an end one day.

The use of loudspeakers for Azaan has been a hot topic with many people complaining of disturbance. The Supreme Court had in July 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am, except in the cases of public emergencies, citing health impacts of noise pollution.

Later, in October 2005, the court said loudspeakers could be permitted to be used till midnight on festive occasions for 15 days a year.

In May 2020, lyricist Javed Akhtar had asked Azaan on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes discomfort to others. He also had stated that for 50 years Azaan on loudspeakers was Haraam in India for almost 50 years. It became Halaal thereafter, he added.

