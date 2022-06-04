  1. Home
  Bengaluru youth strangles mother to death for not buying new smartphone

News Network
June 4, 2022

Bengaluru, June 4: Angered by his mother’s reluctance to get him a new mobile phone, a 26-year-old man in Bengaluru strangulated his mother to death, the police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Mylasandra, was arrested on June 3. His mother Fathima Mary (45) and her family members lived by selling home-grown crops in local markets. Based on Deepak’s version, his younger sister Joyce Mary (24) filed a complaint with the police stating that some strangers had killed her mother on their farm, which is around 5 km from their house. The incident took place on June 1, the police said.

According to officials, as Fathima was leaving for the farm in the morning, she reminded Joyce to send Deepak to the field after he woke up. Around noon, Deepak went to pick his mother, but returned after a while saying that he could not find her anywhere. As the family members were searching for Fathima, Joyce received a call from her mother’s phone around 2 pm. Deepak, who was on the other end, told her that their mother had collapsed near NICE Road, and he suspected that someone had strangulated her with a saree.

The police registered a murder case and soon zeroed in on Deepak based on the fingerprints on the saree and the woman’s body.

Narrating the incident, the police said Deepak, on reaching the farm, demanded Rs 20,000 from Fathima to buy a smartphone, which she refused. He picked up a fight with her after she scolded him saying that they were finding it difficult to make both ends meet and could not afford a smartphone.

Deepak strangled her to death and left the place with Rs 700 which was in Fathima’s purse. On reaching home, he pretended as if he did not know anything about his mother’s whereabouts, the police said. Later, when questioned, Deepak confessed to the crime. 

News Network
June 4,2022

Kuwait City, June 4: An earthquake shook Kuwait early on Saturday morning.

According to an official tweet from the Kuwait Fire Force, the quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tweet also said officials did not record any damage due to the incident.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.5.

News Network
May 21,2022

Bengaluru, May 21: A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiancé for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city's Kempegowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiancé to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiancé to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiancé was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman's fiancé got angry and slapped her. 

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

News Network
June 2,2022

Mangaluru, June 2: Authorities today suspended 6 students for wearing hijab in spite of a series of warnings in Dakshina Kannada district. In another instance, 16 students were sent back for wearing hijab while attending classes.

Six students of the Uppinangadi Government Pre University College have been suspended for refusing to remove hijab. The principal of the college took the decision to suspend the students after holding a meeting with college lecturers.

The 6 girl students were informed about the government order and the decision of the High Court prohibiting the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Incident repeats in University College

Meanwhile, though the authorities of Mangaluru University College near Hampanakatte have been sending back students wearing hijab, 16 girl students who came wearing hijab on Thursday demanded that they should be allowed to attend classes.

The college principal denied their entry into classrooms and sent them back. The decision was taken in the Syndicate meeting. The students had also gone to the District Commissioner's office and had complained about not being allowed to attend classes while wearing hijab.

The DC had counselled them to follow the rules of the government and the court order. However, the students did not budge and came to the college on Thursday wearing hijabs.

The hijab row, started by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Government Girl's College, backed by Campus Front of India became a raging controversy in the state making international headlines. 

The Special Bench of the High Court, which was constituted to hear the matter, ruled against wearing any religious symbols including hijab in classrooms. The court had also dismissed the petition filed by students seeking permission to wear hijab in schools.

