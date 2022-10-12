  1. Home
  2. BJP leader’s wife killed in Uttarakhand shootout; UP cops face murder charge

BJP leader’s wife killed in Uttarakhand shootout; UP cops face murder charge

News Network
October 13, 2022

Dehradun, Oct 13: Five police personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were injured and a woman was killed while chasing a mining mafia in Uttarakhand.

The woman, who was killed in an exchange of fire between cops and the mining mafia's aides, was identified as Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar.

Two police officials were shot at while three were injured in other ways in a clash that broke out when a Moradabad Police team reached Uttarakhand's Jaspur to arrest a mining mafia called Zafar.

According to the police, Zafar was carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000 and was believed to be hiding in Mr Bhullar's house.

Following the death of the BJP leader's wife, angry villagers took four policemen hostage. A murder case has also been registered against the UP Police in Uttarakhand.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," Moradabad senior cop Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by news agency.

While five policemen are being treated at a hospital, two remain missing and a hunt is on to locate them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 6,2022

thai.jpg

At least 34 people including 22 children were murdered in a mass shooting in the northeastern province of Thailand. Soon after the incident, the gunman reportedly drove back home and killed his wife and child, before shooting himself dead.

According to reports, the attacker - an ex-police officer - was armed with a pistol and a knife when he stormed a day care centre Nong Bua Lam Phu province. He then went on a shooting spree killing children as young as two-three years old.  The gunman first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters adding that people initially thought the gunfire sound was just fireworks.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, Boonsom added. The gunman fled the scene in a vehicle after his killing spree. As per reports, the gunman has been identified as Panya Khamrab - a police lieutenant colonel who was dismissed from the force last year for drug use.

Earlier, cops had launched a manhunt for the shooter, and according to a government spokesman, the prime minister was monitoring the situation and had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

The mass killing comes just less than a month after a serving army officer shot dead two of his colleagues at a military training base in the capital Bangkok.

While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are extremely rare, but in the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post, reports AFP.

In 2020, in one of the kingdom’s deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 29: With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.

Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.

The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, K C Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed.

The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle have also been sealed, the sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2022

Five states are now in the process of finding private players for running state-sponsored district hospitals. States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Meghalaya are handing over district hospitals to private healthcare companies to run attached medical colleges on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis.

This is a part of Niti Aayog’s decision to privatise government hospitals that was taken in January 2020. The think tank had already developed the Concession Agreement Guiding Principles for Setting up Medical Colleges, which was drawn up based on models tried in Gujarat and Karnataka earlier.

Madhya Pradesh plans to set up medical colleges in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Balaghat and Indore in the first phase under a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis, according to a press report.

Under the plan, the state government will provide land to the private partner on a 99-year (60 years + 39 years) lease to set up a medical college and in addition, will provide a 300-bed district hospital to the partner.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 medical colleges are to be developed under the state government’s one-district-one-medical-college initiative, which is being financed by the Viability Gap Funding scheme of the Central government. UP government will provide a district hospital and the land for medical colleges on a 33-year lease. 

Meghalaya has invited bidders to develop Shillong Medical College and Hospital and similar plans are afoot in Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Punjab is another state that has expressed an interest to join the initiative.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.