Choreographer arrested for sexually assaulting college girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The HSR Layout police in southeastern Bengaluru swiftly arrested a 24-year-old choreographer named Mukeshwaran on charges of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman early on Sunday morning.

Between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM

The victim, a third-year degree student and daughter of an Army officer, was returning to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal after attending a dinner party in Koramangala. She was driving a friend's car when it collided with two auto-rickshaws near Nexus Mall. An altercation ensued between her friend and the auto drivers.

Shortly After the Incident:

Anxious over the collision, the woman stopped an auto-rickshaw and got into it. After a while, she got down and sought a ride from the suspect, Mukeshwaran, who was on a two-wheeler.

Detour and Assault:

Instead of taking the woman to her designated location, Mukeshwaran took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road, where he sexually assaulted her.

Emergency Alert:

During the assault, one of the victim's friends received an emergency message and location from the victim's phone, which then became unreachable. The friend quickly informed another friend, who reached the location and found the victim in distress.

Suspect Flees:

Another friend of the victim also arrived at the scene. Both friends reported seeing an unknown man, later identified as Mukeshwaran, wearing only trousers with visible scratch marks on his face. The suspect fled when confronted.

Immediate Police Response:

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said that five teams were formed to trace and apprehend the suspect. The arrest was made based on the victim's statement and CCTV footage analysis. Fathima noted that the suspect had been intoxicated and partied that night but had no prior criminal record.

Ongoing Investigation:

The police are continuing their investigation, and the victim is reported to be in stable condition.