Choreographer arrested for sexually assaulting college girl in Bengaluru

News Network
August 19, 2024

Bengaluru: The HSR Layout police in southeastern Bengaluru swiftly arrested a 24-year-old choreographer named Mukeshwaran on charges of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman early on Sunday morning.

Between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM

The victim, a third-year degree student and daughter of an Army officer, was returning to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal after attending a dinner party in Koramangala. She was driving a friend's car when it collided with two auto-rickshaws near Nexus Mall. An altercation ensued between her friend and the auto drivers.

Shortly After the Incident:

Anxious over the collision, the woman stopped an auto-rickshaw and got into it. After a while, she got down and sought a ride from the suspect, Mukeshwaran, who was on a two-wheeler.

Detour and Assault:

Instead of taking the woman to her designated location, Mukeshwaran took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road, where he sexually assaulted her.

Emergency Alert:

During the assault, one of the victim's friends received an emergency message and location from the victim's phone, which then became unreachable. The friend quickly informed another friend, who reached the location and found the victim in distress.

Suspect Flees:

Another friend of the victim also arrived at the scene. Both friends reported seeing an unknown man, later identified as Mukeshwaran, wearing only trousers with visible scratch marks on his face. The suspect fled when confronted.

Immediate Police Response:

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said that five teams were formed to trace and apprehend the suspect. The arrest was made based on the victim's statement and CCTV footage analysis. Fathima noted that the suspect had been intoxicated and partied that night but had no prior criminal record.

Ongoing Investigation:

The police are continuing their investigation, and the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Agencies
August 8,2024

vinesh.jpg

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

Media Release
August 16,2024

SIA.jpg

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

4SIA.jpg

3SIA.jpg

2SIA.jpg

1SIA.jpg

