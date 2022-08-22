  1. Home
  Class 5 girl kills self as parents refuse to take her for shopping in Bengaluru

News Network
August 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report stated that her father and mother went for shopping to buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on. 

News Network
August 8,2022

accident.jpg

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

News Network
August 20,2022

jobs.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station on charge of duping more than 138 job aspirants with a promise of jobs in KMF by collecting Rs 1.84 crore.  

The arrested has been identified as Ramprasad Rao alias Harish alias Keshav alias Shashidhar from Salethur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The police have also booked three others Dr Hemanth from Mudigere, Surendra Reddy from Bengaluru and Darshan from Mangaluru, based on a complaint filed by Deviprasad.

In his complaint, he alleged that the accused had provided them with a fake appointment letter and ID card.

Deviprasad said after being unemployed for almost a year, through a friend he came to know about direct appointment jobs at KMF and he would have to pay a bribe for the job. He was introduced to a woman, who demanded Rs 1.80 lakh for the job and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 immediately. After he made the payments, he was given an appointment letter as a clerk.

Later on December 15, 2021, Ramprasad, Dr Hemanth alias Mallesh Jain, Surendra Reddy, and Darshan imparted training to 38 job aspirants at Malaraya Daivastana hall in Chilimbi.

Two more friends of the complainant showed interest to take up jobs and paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the assistant HR job and Rs 90,000 for a clerk’s job. The woman reportedly representing KMF also told the complainant that three officers' posts were available and three more persons-(complainant’s friends)paid Rs 3 lakh each.  One of them reportedly received an appointment letter.

They waited for a job till May and when they failed to get the jobs, they demanded refunds. A cheque of Rs 10.70 lakh was handed over to the complainant by the arrested and he accordingly made the refunds to his friends. 

However, the following day, they received a call that jobs were available on payment of Rs 1 lakh. Two job aspirants had allegedly transferred the money to Ramprasad. Following this, six people received ID cards. However, they never got jobs.

The complainant has demanded action against those who duped the job aspirants.

A separate release from DKMUL MD said that the case has nothing to do with the DKMUL. The DKMUL is in favour of the farmers and is functioning in a transparent manner.

The DKMUL has made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police to take strict action against those involved in the fraud.

News Network
August 8,2022

Mangaluru: Normalcy has returned to the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada which had witnessed communal tensions after three coldblooded murders last month. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has lifted the restrictions imposed on shops including liquor shops in the wake of peace prevailing in the district in the past few days.

In the wake of murders in the district, the DC had promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the district and restrictions were imposed on shops and establishments.

Initially, shops and establishments were directed to close between 6pm and 6am. Later, the district administration relaxed restrictions allowing shops and establishments to function till 9pm.

"We have been observing improvement of peace and public order in the district. Hence, following decisions are made. All the shops including liquor shops can function as usual as all the restrictions of shop closure are taken out. Meanwhile, the CrPC 144 will be continued till August 14 midnight prohibiting congregation of more than five people and display of weapons in the district," he said adding that the Commissioner of police will be issuing an order for city police commissionerate limits.

On movement of vehicles during night, the DC said there are no restrictions as such. However, he advised people to avoid unnecessary movements during the night.

