Class 5 girl kills self as parents refuse to take her for shopping in Bengaluru

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station on charge of duping more than 138 job aspirants with a promise of jobs in KMF by collecting Rs 1.84 crore.

The arrested has been identified as Ramprasad Rao alias Harish alias Keshav alias Shashidhar from Salethur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The police have also booked three others Dr Hemanth from Mudigere, Surendra Reddy from Bengaluru and Darshan from Mangaluru, based on a complaint filed by Deviprasad.

In his complaint, he alleged that the accused had provided them with a fake appointment letter and ID card.

Deviprasad said after being unemployed for almost a year, through a friend he came to know about direct appointment jobs at KMF and he would have to pay a bribe for the job. He was introduced to a woman, who demanded Rs 1.80 lakh for the job and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 immediately. After he made the payments, he was given an appointment letter as a clerk.

Later on December 15, 2021, Ramprasad, Dr Hemanth alias Mallesh Jain, Surendra Reddy, and Darshan imparted training to 38 job aspirants at Malaraya Daivastana hall in Chilimbi.

Two more friends of the complainant showed interest to take up jobs and paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the assistant HR job and Rs 90,000 for a clerk’s job. The woman reportedly representing KMF also told the complainant that three officers' posts were available and three more persons-(complainant’s friends)paid Rs 3 lakh each. One of them reportedly received an appointment letter.

They waited for a job till May and when they failed to get the jobs, they demanded refunds. A cheque of Rs 10.70 lakh was handed over to the complainant by the arrested and he accordingly made the refunds to his friends.

However, the following day, they received a call that jobs were available on payment of Rs 1 lakh. Two job aspirants had allegedly transferred the money to Ramprasad. Following this, six people received ID cards. However, they never got jobs.

The complainant has demanded action against those who duped the job aspirants.

A separate release from DKMUL MD said that the case has nothing to do with the DKMUL. The DKMUL is in favour of the farmers and is functioning in a transparent manner.

The DKMUL has made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police to take strict action against those involved in the fraud.