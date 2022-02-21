  1. Home
  CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala, party blames Sangh Parivar

February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022

Kannur, Feb 21: A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in north Kerala district of Kannur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 am while he was returning home after work, they said.

The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago. The CPI(M) alleged that the party activist was hacked to death by a group of RSS-BJP men. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was "brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs" to ensure his death. RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI(M) has called for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat today to protest the killing. 

February 19,2022
February 19,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar today said that pending files would be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner during the ongoing drive, which according to him, will avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices.

As many as 82,400 files pending in 45 government offices in Dakshina Kannada are to be disposed off during a special file clearance drive in the district between February 19 and February 28, said the minister.

Speaking at launch of the drive with Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Mangaluru on February 19, Mr. Kumar said that the pending files have been categorised as pending old files, pending applications of grievances, and applications pending under delivery of services.

There are 28,728 pending old files and 2,099 files are that of pending applications of grievances. In addition, 51,573 files are applications pending under delivery of services. All these files are pending as on February 7, 2022, Mr. Kumar said.

The district in-charge minister said that the files are pending due to various reasons including the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the past two years, deputation of officials for COVID-19 control measures, technical reasons and delay on the part of officials.

The drive has been launched to deliver the services to the applicants at the earliest.

“The officials should not take leave during the duration of the drive and work for longer hours than the fixed working hours to clear the files for fast delivery of services,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the files will be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner. The drive is also to avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices. The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should clear their pending files on priority, Mr. Kumar said. 

February 16,2022
February 16,2022

katee.jpg

In what can be termed as height of shamelessness, the official Twitter handles of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and its president Nalin Kumar Kateel had tweeted the personal details of Muslim students who have moved the High Court in the hijab case. However, after drawing flack, they both deleted the tweets.

Names and addresses of the six students were revealed by the handles, apparently violating the privacy of minors.

The BJP tweet read, "(sic) Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means."

Kateel, in a Kannada tweet, noted that four of the petitioners with respect to the Hijab row were minors. "What does it mean when these minors link hijab row to elections in five states. Doesn't it mean that these students are dolls dancing on someone else's tunes?" he wrote.

Among those criticising the tweet was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who urged the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take up the issue.

This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," she said.

Several other Twitter users also contended that sharing address of minors, as mentioned in a court petition, amounted to doxxing. However, few others maintained that the details were available in the petition filed in the High Court for everybody to access.

February 14,2022
February 14,2022

Udupi, Feb 14: A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said. The higher secondary schools is reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students’ right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA. 

Nizam
 - 
Monday, 14 Feb 2022

Sang doesn't have a courage to confront these organisations. They take Shelter under constitutional rights. Which I BJP doesn't have digestion machine.

Ragupati bhat didn't invite Campus front India.

