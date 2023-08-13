  1. Home
Day after teen kills self over NEET result, his father found dead

August 14, 2023

Chennai, Aug 13: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET medical entrance exam, the boy's father was found dead at his home in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the police said.

Jagadeeswaran, who had graduated from Class XII in 2022 with 427 marks, was unable to clear the entrance in two attempts. On Saturday, he did not respond to calls from his father and was found dead at home. His father, Selvasekar, was found dead the next morning. Unable to cope with the grief of his son's death, Selvasekar hanged himself at his home, the police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and appealed to students "to not entertain suicidal thoughts but to have self-confidence and to live life".

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET, arguing that it favors affluent students who can afford private coaching and puts students from poor families and rural areas at a disadvantage, even if they score high marks in their Class XII exams.

For nearly a decade prior to this, the state had abolished entrance tests for medical admissions and admitted students to MBBS programs based on their Class XII marks.

Governor RN Ravi, who had returned the bill after a long delay, forwarded it to President Droupadi Murmu after the assembly passed it again.

Today, Chief Minister Stalin said, "The NEET wall will crumble in a few months when the political change we aspire to bring about happens."

"The NEET system favours only those who can afford to pay lakhs to prepare for two or three years. Those who secure fewer marks in their Class XII exams are also able to secure medical admission by paying hefty sums of money with NEET qualification. They have created a situation where medical education is only for the affluent.

"Poor students from government schools in the state are now able to pursue medicine only because of the 7.5% reservation that the state has made," he added.

A few days ago, Governor Ravi, who had felicitated NEET-qualified candidates, faced an uncomfortable question from a parent of a successful candidate who wanted NEET exemption. The parent said that he had spent several lakhs on his daughter's coaching and that not all parents could afford it.  The Governor retorted, saying the bill is with the President now and he would never sign it. 

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian slammed the Governor for "misleading" the state with such statements when he has "no role in this except merely forwarding" it to the President. 

July 30,2023

Mandya, July 30: Four women drowned after the car they were travelling in fell into Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of the district. The deceased have been identified as Mahadevamma, 55, her relatives Mahadevi,45, Rekha, 36, and Sanjana, 17.

Manoj, who drove the car, survived as he managed to swim to the bank of the canal. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa met the family members of the deceased and tried to console them.

Mahadevappa said Rs 2 lakh compensation will be given as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to police, prima facie it looks like the car was on its way to Doddamulgoodu from Gamanahalli when the driver might have lost control of the vehicle at a turning, and accidentally rammed the car into a temporary ironclad wall of the canal, following which it fell into the canal.

They said the bodies have been fished out from the canal. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

August 12,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: With hundreds of conjunctivitis cases being reported across coastal districts of Karnataka during the rainy season, the health department has warned people and students to be cautious. The experts have also warned people against self-medication.

Cases of conjunctivitis, inflammation of the conjunctiva, are being reported across Dakshina Kannada for the past few weeks after the rain receded. 

Health officials said conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious if precautions have not been taken, and also warned against the use of eye drops without the consultation of ophthalmologists and home remedies that are not scientifically proven.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore Kumar M said that the government hospitals and public health centres (PHC) in the district have reported 404 cases of conjunctivitis in the past 18 days, as of Wednesday.

“We have been monitoring the cases of conjunctivitis reported in government hospitals and PHCs in the past few weeks. A large number of cases are also being reported in private hospitals and clinics in the district. We are advising people not to go for self-medication in severe cases. We have sufficient stock of medicines required for the treatment of conjunctivitis in all the government centres,” the DHO said.

District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said: “The disease spreads very fast through contacts. There is no need for antibiotic treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Proper rest of the eyes and wearing sunglasses will help in curing the disease fast. Warm compress also will relieve the discomfort associated with the disease. Antibiotic drops are required if the inflammation is not reduced within three to four days.” He also advised people to remain inside the house till the disease is cured.

