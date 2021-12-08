  1. Home
  2. Defence chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife among 13 killed in chopper crash

News Network
December 8, 2021

Defense.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 8: General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died today after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 on board. One man is being treated for severe burns.

General Rawat's wife, travelling with him, was also killed.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The IAF had confirmed a little before 2 pm that an Mi-17 V5 helicopter with General Rawat on board had "met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu".

The Air Force also said it had ordered an Inquiry into what happened.

The helicopter crashed shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur at 11.45 am, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

It was making its descent and would have landed in 10 more minutes when it came down, barely 10 km from a road.

Videos showed steaming wreckage scattered on a hillside and rescuers struggling through smoke and fire to locate bodies. Charred bodies were pulled out from under mangled metal and fallen trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence. The Defence Minister and Army Chief MM Naravane visited General Rawat's home in Delhi long before the official announcement.

General Rawat, 63, took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. The position was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.

A former Army Chief, General Rawat was also appointed the head of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and had four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

Many former army chiefs expressed grief; they described the Mi-17 double engine chopper as a very stable aircraft used for VVIP flights.

News Network
November 25,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday requested JDS to support BJP in those constituencies where it is not contesting in the MLC election in Karnataka.

"Wherever they (JDS) are not contesting, I have requested them to give support to BJP," he told reporters here.

However, the JDS has been maintaining that it does not want to side with any of the national parties, but Congress leaders have been accusing JDS of having a secret understanding with the saffron party.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegation saying that on the contrary Congress candidates have connections with BJP.

"Mantar Gowda is the son of a BJP leader. He is contesting from Kodagu. In Mandya, Congress has given ticket to Gooli Gowda, who served as a personal assistant of BJP minister S T Somashekar. It indicates that Congress is the B-team of the BJP," he alleged.

The JDS has fielded candidates in seven constituencies. Last elections, the party had won four seats.

In the 75-member house, BJP has 32 seats and Congress 29 seats, while JDS has 12.

BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15 seats, Yediyurappa said. BJP wants the support of JDS to push the legislation through the council.

As many as 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, the election commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

News Network
December 5,2021

jack.jpg

Munbai, Dec 5: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs2 billion (Dh97.8 million) extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources.

The actor was supposed to fly to Muscat, added the sources.

According to the sources, she left the Mumbai airport from terminal-2 through departure gate no 3 at 5.30pm.

It is learnt that the LOC was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India, as per the sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs2 billion extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

The ED is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs2 billion extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

The ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, and Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh. Conman Chandrasekhar has duped Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband’s cases. After extorting Rs2 billion from Aditi Singh, the conman cheated Japna Singh. 

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: After detection of the country's first two cases of Omicron infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Department is now worried over 10 South African nationals, who have gone untraceable in Bengaluru, sources revealed.

These South African nationals had arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22.

The Health department, which is on high alert after the detection of Omicron cases, wants to get these persons tested, but they have gone missing, sources said.

The officials said that the 2 persons were not found at the addresses given by them at the airport and their mobile phones were switched off. As many as 57 persons had arrived from high risk countries.

The health department has already approached the police department to track and trace these persons. The department is planning to send all samples to genomic sequencing tests to get clarity on the presence of Omicron virus.

Sources said that the stringent measures at the airport were initiated from November 22 onwards and these ten persons had arrived in Bengaluru before that.

When asked about this, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner, stated that he doesn't have any direct information regarding the matter. "I can say that, contact tracing is a continuous process and if they are not found, there are standard protocols to deal with the situation. We are prepared to tackle any situation."

Gaurav Gupta also hinted at initiation of restrictions after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

