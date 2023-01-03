  1. Home
  Delhi hit-and-drag case: Car occupants knew girl was stuck; they did it intentionally, says eyewitness

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Car occupants knew girl was stuck; they did it intentionally, says eyewitness

News Network
January 3, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 3: Twenty-year-old Anjali was with her friend Nidhi on the scooty while both were returning home before the two-wheeler collided head-on with a Maruti Baleno car in the early hours of January 1. Due to the impact, Nidhi was tossed off the pillion seat while Anjali got stuck beneath the car that dragged her for several kilometres which eventually resulted in her painful death.

"After the collision, Anjali went under the car and I was thrown to the ground. The car did not stop and moved forward with Anjali stuck beneath, shouting for help. A few meters away, the car stopped. They (car occupants) might have felt something was stuck under the car and they reversed... again moved the car forward twice... and then drove away," Nidhi, an eyewitness of the incident, said while recalling it.

"... no songs were being played in the car. They did it intentionally, and they knew she was under the car. My home is not much far from the site of the accident. When I reached home, I was in fear and hopeless... I narrated the incident to my mother," said Nidhi.

Her statement was also recorded in presence of the magistrate on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CCTV footage outside the Oyo Hotel was also recovered by the police where the victim and Nidhi were seen arguing on December 31, 2022 before the incident.

"We were coming home after the party. She was bit drunk, I had asked her to hand me over the scooty key but she wanted to drive. We were arguing on who will drive the scooty," said Nidhi, who also sustained minor injuries on her left hand in the incident.

As per sources, the accused drove the car for 90 minutes with Anjali stuck under it.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mitthu (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Two persons including a social worker lost their lives in a ghastly road mishap involving a car and a bus on Venur-Guruvayanakere near Gardadi in Belthandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased are Naushad Haji Suralpady, a social worker and Muslim community leader, and car driver Musharraf Ulaibettu. Both of them reportedly breathed their last on the spot when the car and bus involved in head-on collision. 

44-year-old Naushad Haji was the chairman of Dakshina Kannada district madrasada management and founder president of Nande Pengal, a campaign to help poor Muslim women to get married. 

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers. 

carbus.jpg

News Network
December 28,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre has said that her condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other piece of information.

The BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

Accident

The development comes a day after PM Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi’s car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2 pm on December 27. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car. Police said the car hit the median but "wasn't speeding".

Mysuru SP Seema Latkar said: "Five members were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz. The driver wasn't speeding, however, he lost control and hit the median. The area where the accident took place is not a busy junction and the maximum travel speed is 40-50km per hour."

Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

"The child has suffered a fracture.  No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger," said Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent.

Karnataka Sports Minister Narayan Gowda visited Prahlad Modi and his family at the hospital and enquired on their health.

 

News Network
December 24,2022

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

Yesterday, India issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from 10am IST (8.30am UAE) today.

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

