  2. Disabled Muslim man tied to pole, beaten to death after he eats prasad at temple

September 27, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 27: Several people were detained after a disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday.

According to the locals, the man, identified as Mohammad Isar, was tied to a pillar and was thrashed by a group of people. He died sometime later. 

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Israr tied to a pole as the men take turns to hit him with sticks.

Israr cries in pain and pleads, but the men continue to thrash him mercilessly, the video shows.

His father Abdul Wajid told the police that their neighbour later brought him home and informed him about the incident.

When he reached home he found injury marks all over Israr's body. Mr Wajid said his son died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents. 

A probe into the incident was underway and the police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras and videos shot on mobile phones.

September 19,2023

Kasaragod, Sept 19: The negligence on part of authorities, who failed to understand the consequence of potholes on Kasaragod – Chandragiri state highway has claimed the life of a future doctor. 

The victim is Shivani Baliga (20), who was pursuing her MBBS studies at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. She is the daughter of Mahesh Chandra Baliga who was the former president of Kannur Chamber of Commerce, and resided near St. Michael's School, Kannur.

The girl lost her life when her scooter went out of control due to a potohole near Chandragiripalam between Kasrargod and Kanhangad on Sunday, September 17 night. 

Shivani sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital, where she breathed her last the very next day. She is survived by her father, mother Anupama, and her brother Rajat Baliga, who is employed as an engineer in Bengaluru. Kasargod police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Unheard pleas

Local residents and motorists had been urging the authorities at least to temporarily fill the potholes on the road to avert tragedies. The residents reiterated their demand when a 20-year old Ajit Kurup suffered severe injuries in an accident and landed in Mangaluru hospital a few days ago the same road. Had their demand been met at least temporarily, this major tragedy would not have happened.

According to reports at least eight two-wheelers were involved in accidents just two days (September 17 and 18) on the same road injuring many people including women and children. 

The road through Chandragiripalam is full of potholes. Three huge potholes near Pulikun Junction pose major threat. Most of the potholes were at the end of the interlocked section between Chandrigiri Bridge and Chandragiri Junction and at a distance of 5 meters from there to the bridge. It is almost impossible for two-wheeler riders to escape these potholes. 

After the major tragedy, the authorities took steps to fill some of the potholes temporarily with jelly stones without tar. However, due to rain and passing of cargo vehicles the some of the potholes have already reappeared.

Even though various organizations and drivers had repeatedly urged the authorities to take up the repair work before the commencement of the rainy season, no action was taken. Due to the construction work of the national highway, long-distance buses and goods vehicles ply on this road. The officials of the maintenance department on the other hand claim that the rains have hindered the pothole filling work. 

September 21,2023

New Delhi, Sept 21: There is a 'steady' and 'alarming' erosion of fundamental rights, particularly of religious and other minorities in India, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issue has told the USCIRF.

During a hearing on Wednesday, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issue Fernand de Varennes told the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that the situation in India can be summarised in three words -- 'massive, systematic and dangerous'.

The USCIRF had announced that it would hold a hearing on religious freedom in India on September 20. India has previously rejected USCIRF reports that alleged violations of religious freedom in the country.

Appearing before the USCIRF for the hearing on policy options for advancing religious freedom in India, de Varennes alleged there is a 'steady' and 'alarming' erosion of fundamental rights, particularly of religious and other minorities in the country.

'India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others. It is not just individual or local, it is systematic and a reflection of religious nationalism,' he said.

The hearing comes on the heels of two successful bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden -- the official state visit of the Indian leader here in June and a bilateral meeting in New Delhi in September.

USCIRF chair Abraham Cooper claimed Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Adivasis are experiencing 'increased levels of attacks and acts of intimidation' in India.

'The national government has continued to suppress minority voices and those advocating on their behalf through surveillance, harassment, demolition of property and detention under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. These trends and their implication for the US foreign policy should not be ignored,' he said.

Cooper alleged that for the past several years, religious freedom conditions in India have deteriorated, capturing international attention and highlighting the need for continued discussions and engagement on policy options for advancing religious freedom in the country.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US government advisory body created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA). Its recommendations are not binding on the US government.

On May 2 this year, India rejected as 'biased' and 'motivated' a report by the USCIRF that alleged 'severe violations' of religious freedom in the country.

'The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report. We reject such misrepresentation of facts, which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself,' the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

'We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos and its constitutional mechanisms,' it had said.

Modi's state visit to Washington in June reflects the close bilateral relationship between the United States and India, the USCIRF had said last week.

'However, over the last decade, the Indian government has enacted and enforced discriminatory policies targeting religious minorities, including anti-conversion laws, cow slaughter laws, legislation granting citizenship preferences based on religion, and restrictions on foreign funding for civil society organisations,' it alleged.

'Recent trends include the eruption of violence between Hindus and Muslims in Haryana in July and targeted attacks against Christian and Jewish minorities in Manipur, highlighting the need for new strategies to mitigate violence against religious minorities in India,' it said.

Since 2020, the USCIRF has recommended that the US Department of State designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

September 23,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Farmers, along with pro-Kannada outfits continued to stage protests on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. They laid on the ground and raised slogans demanding justice, and also formed human chains.

Protests were spread across the southern state, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging demonstrations in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They also held protests in other Cauvery river basin districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, according to news agency PTI. Other districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura also saw protests, wherein individuals engaged in sloganeering, blocking roads, burning tyres and effigies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, who were headed by Praveen Shetty, even blocked a highway in Bengaluru's K R Puram. Many including Shetty were then detained by police. Some Kannada organisations also blocked the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya, which supplies water to all of Bengaluru city. Cops deployed their personnel at the spot to pacify the crowd, the agency said.

The Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti in Mandya even called for a “bandh” in the district on Saturday. This gained support by various groups and is expected to affect daily life activities including vehicular movement and business today.

Over this, the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, said, "There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard."

The minister also said police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, and that they have been deployed near the KRS dam in Mandya in heavy numbers.

Back in the state capital, the police department heightened security around Tamil dominated areas, with police commissioner B Dayananada saying that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents of stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

