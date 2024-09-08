  1. Home
  2. Doctor held for sexually assaulting school girls while working for Sadhguru’s foundation

Doctor held for sexually assaulting school girls while working for Sadhguru’s foundation

News Network
September 8, 2024

In a shocking development, a doctor, who worked for the mobile medical services of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore district, has been arrested by the Coimbatore District Police on charges of sexually assaulting many girl students of a government school during a medical camp. 

The incident came to light during a meeting between education officers and the students, held following orders from Chief Secretary N Muruganandam. The meeting was part of a larger investigation after four staff members of a government college in Valparai were recently arrested for sexually harassing students.

The arrested doctor, identified as 33-year-old S Saravanamoorthy, was a native of Tirupattur district and was part of a mobile medical units team, operated by the Isha Foundation of Jaggi Vasudev alias Sadhguru.

These units have reportedly been conducting free medical camps for school students and general public across Coimbatore under their ‘Action for Rural Rejuvenation’ programme. 

During the meeting with the education officers on Wednesday, September 4, around 12 girl students belonging to classes 6 to 10, raised complaints about how they were touched inappropriately by Saravanamoorthy during these camps.

Immediately after this, the school management reached out to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who followed an inquiry with the students. Following this, the Perur All Women police were alerted.

The police officials visited the school and inquired with each of the survivors personally. After recording their statements, they registered a case against the doctor under Section 9(e) (whoever being on the management or staff of a hospital, whether government or private, commits sexual assault on a child in that hospital) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Pocso Act. The doctor was later arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. 

The Isha Foundation, meanwhile, has put out a statement stating that they are fully cooperating with the investigation and that they have a zero tolerance policy for crimes against women and children. 

“It has been brought to our notice that a case has been registered against an employee who is a doctor with our outreach mobile medical services in the rural areas of Coimbatore. Isha holds a Zero Tolerance Policy for any crimes against women and children. We are cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and will take necessary actions by the legal,” read the statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2024

Trichy: A teenage girl died of complications after consuming an excessive amount of medication to alleviate her menstrual cramps in Pulivalam area of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy.

Police said the 18-year-old girl used to experience frequent menstrual cramps. On Aug 21, she endured severe abdominal pain. In an attempt to alleviate the pain, she ingested a significant quantity of pills.

However, she began to vomit shortly after. Her parents rushed her to the primary health centre (PHC) in Omandhur, where she received treatment and was subsequently discharged. Upon returning home, she lost consciousness. 

She was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Govt Hospital (MGMGH), where she underwent further treatment but ultimately died on Monday. A postmortem examination was performed.

Police said that the consumption of an excessive dose of medication to manage menstrual cramps resulted in fatal health complications. Based on a complaint by her father, a case of unnatural death has been registered. 

The girl had recently cleared her higher secondary education, and was awaiting the counselling process to secure admission to an engineering programme.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2024

israel.jpg

A high-ranking official with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the six Israeli captives found dead in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli airstrikes against the besieged coastal territory.

“The ones who kill our people daily are the Israeli colonizers with American weapons. The captives found in Gaza were not killed by us but by the relentless Zionist bombardment,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said in a statement on Sunday.

He further criticized the United States, saying, “If President [Joe] Biden truly cares about the lives of Israeli hostages, he should cease his support for this enemy with money and weapons and pressure Israel to end its aggression immediately.”

Rishq emphasized that Hamas had been more concerned about the lives of the hostages than Biden himself, citing Hamas’s agreement to a ceasefire proposal and the UN Security Council’s resolution, both of which were rejected by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier on Sunday, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, alleged that Hamas murdered the six captives, whose bodies were found inside a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Israeli army identified them as 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.

Hamas has offered to release Israeli captives in return for an end to the genocidal war on Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has taken a tough line in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and repeatedly said that military pressure is needed to bring home the captives.

According to Israeli media, he has feuded with the regime’s high-profile officials who have said a deal should be struck urgently.

Hamas has said that dozens of captives were killed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

So far, the regime has killed at least 40,691 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 94,060 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 5,2024

swamiji.jpg

Sri Taralabalu branch mutt pontiff, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji, highlighted the shared spiritual values between Lingayat and Islam, emphasizing the potential for unity and mutual understanding between the two faiths.

Speaking at a program on the Quran organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind at Ta Ra Su Rangamandir, Swamiji reflected on the common ground that exists between these spiritual traditions. He noted that while Lingayat and Islam are distinct religions, they share several profound principles.

Swamiji explained that the Lingayat tradition advocates for the worship of one supreme God through Istalinga puja, and similarly, Islam, as taught by Prophet Muhammad, emphasizes the oneness of God and discourages idol worship, urging believers to connect solely with Allah.

He further remarked that throughout history, many have promoted the belief in one God, known by many names, yet societal barriers still persist. 

Swamiji called for the dismantling of these barriers, urging communities to foster love, mutual respect, and understanding. He encouraged all rational thinkers to promote harmony by breaking down walls of division and embracing one another in a spirit of brotherhood. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.