  1. Home
  2. Dragging of woman by car for 4 kms: Cops covering up the matter as accused is BJP member, alleges AAP

Dragging of woman by car for 4 kms: Cops covering up the matter as accused is BJP member, alleges AAP

News Network
January 2, 2023

car.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 2: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader and a hoarding bearing his picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.

He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too.

Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana, in his turn, said that the police had already arrested the accused, and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment regardless of the party they belong to.

Bhardwaj on Monday also released a video purported to be showing the Sultanpuri Police Station where Mittal’s hoarding is installed.

Police are trying to cover up the matter because one of the culprits is a BJP member. The DCP is covering up the case saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators didn't notice a girl was stuck in their car.

"How is it possible that the girl's clothes were missing when her body was recovered? There should be an investigation into this matter," Bhardwaj alleged.

A 20-year-old woman riding a scooty was hit by a car and dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness claimed that he tried to seek help from police in a PCR van, but the cops showed no interest in taking action.

"Deepak claimed that he was waiting to take delivery of milk at around 3:15 am when he saw the car dragging the woman. He further asserted that the car was at normal speed and the driver seemed to be in senses. Deepak claimed that he chased the Baleno car till Begumpur," as per another India Today report.

The man also claimed that the police did not spin into action until 5 am.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2022

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Muslim outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

The raids, which started late last night are still under way, sources in the Kerala police said. 

Sources said, NIA conducted raids across 56 locations including the residence of Faiz, former zonal secretary of PFI Thonnakkal Navas. 

Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year on September 28 banned PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.  MHA declared PFI as an ‘unlawful association’.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 22,2022

The central government today told the parliament that random sampling for Covid tests of incoming international travellers has started at airports. PM Narendra Modi is also to hold a review meeting after 3.30 pm in light of a new spurt in China.

Two per cent of the travellers will have to give samples, after which they will be allowed to go, and the RT-PCR tests will thus be carried out, it is learnt.

As for masks and any other strict measures in view of the recent spurt in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said states have been "advised to ensure protocol is followed", but there is no mandate yet.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

This is in line with what the minister had said on Wednesday after a meeting of an expert group. Government officials have been saying there is no need to panic.

"In view of the festive season ahead, states have been asked to be alert, and create awareness about masks, sanitisers and social distancing," the minister told the Lok Sabha. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 25,2022

child.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.