  1. Home
  2. Girl accuses doctors, staff of gang-raping her mother in UP govt hospital; victim dies later

Girl accuses doctors, staff of gang-raping her mother in UP govt hospital; victim dies later

News Network
June 13, 2021

Lucknow, June 13: A woman was allegedly gangraped while she was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the state capital of Lucknow.

The daughter of the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, told Union Minister Smriti Irani, who represents the constituency in Lok Sabha, that her mother had told her that she had been 'gang-raped and 'assaulted' by the staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

While the officials ordered a probe into the matter after Irani's intervention, the victim died late on Saturday night while being shifted to another hospital in Lucknow.

The daughter of the victim said that her mother had been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 7 after being referred from the district hospital in Amethi.

''I was not allowed to meet my mother by the staff... after much persuasion, I met her a few days later and found her in a critical condition... she told me then that she had been gangraped and beaten by the staff,'' she said.

The victim was discharged on Friday without assigning any reason even though she was still unconscious, she further alleged.

Officials informed that a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations.

The Lohia hospital management, however, refuted the allegations and said that no such complaint was lodged with it by the daughter of the victim.

The incident comes close on the heels of another alleged gang rape with a patient inside the operation theatre of a hospital in Prayagraj. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: More than 1.5 lakh employees in shopping malls across Karnataka have become jobless due to lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and owners have incurred losses in crores of rupees. Mall owners have urged the government to allow them to reopen by June 21 to help them stem the tide.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) & CEO, Infiniti Malls, said for every person directly employed with malls, on an average, three others are indirectly employed, providing logistics and support.

“In such a scenario, at least 1.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the state,” Kumar said during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. “Though around 50,000 of them were reemployed after malls reopened for a brief time, many were laid off during the second lockdown,” he said. He said over 50% of malls, a majority of them standalone ventures, will close down if no support is provided.

Sunil Munshi, AVP operations, Orion Malls, said almost 80% of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors come from economically weaker sections.

Kumar said a moratorium extended by RBI last year ended in March and they now have nothing to fall back on. “There has hardly been any revenue for a retailer or the mall. The past few months have been so stressful that we don’t know how to cope,” he said.

He said on average, revenue from retail in malls in the state is Rs 2,000 crore per month. They pay Rs 350 crore GST. Due to lockdowns, retails have incurred losses of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore and governments have suffered GST loss of Rs 3,000 crore. “Malls have lost 15% of the revenue generated by retailers,” Kumar said.

Kumar said pre-Covid estimates show that across India, 1,000 malls generate monthly revenue of Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore. The whole ecosystem has suffered almost Rs 1 lakh crore losses.

Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ Mall Development & Management Services Co said they have urged the state government to provide waivers around rental / lease, electricity charges, upcoming renewals of existing permits / licenses / NOCs among others. They have also sought waiver of property taxes payment till January 2022 and support around minimum wages rates and guard-board payments until FY 2021-22.

He also feared a downstream effect hitting smallscale industries and small businesses which have no income with shopping malls shut. “The sooner they take a call and heed our requests, the better it will be for everyone in the ecosystem, not just the developers,” he said.

SCAI members said that the solution lies in reopening the shopping malls as soon as possible. Kunil said vaccination is a major solution. “We hope to be back to 90% of footfall by October,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2021

candada.jpg

Ottawa, June 8: A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police said on Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armour” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometres (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight. 
 
“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” he told a news conference.

The names of the victims were not released, but they include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl — together representing three generations of the same family, according to London mayor Ed Holder.

A nine-year-old boy was also hospitalised following the attack and is recovering.

“Let me be clear, this was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, rooted in unspeakable hatred,” said Holder.

Identified as Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Waight said local authorities are also liaising with federal police and the attorney general about adding “possible terrorism charges.”

At about 8:40 pm on Sunday (0040 GMT Monday), according to police, the five family members were walking together along a sidewalk when a black pick-up truck “mounted the curb and struck” them as they waited to cross the intersection.

Waight offered few details of the investigation, but noted that the suspect’s social media postings were reviewed by police.

The attack, which brought back painful memories of a Quebec City mosque mass shooting in January 2017 and a driving rampage in Toronto that killed 10 people in April 2018, drew swift reactions.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement it was “beyond horrified and demands justice” for the family who were just “out for a walk” on a warm spring evening.

“Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario,” tweeted Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “These heinous acts of violence must stop.”

Four years ago, a skinny 27-year-old white supremacist burst into a Quebec City mosque and unleashed a hail of bullets on worshippers who were chatting after evening prayers, killing six men and seriously wounding five others.

He methodically fired dozens of shots, retreating to a safe area to reload his nine-millimeter pistol at least four times, “like he was playing a video game,” recounted one witness at his trial.

The victims were all dual nationals who emigrated to Canada: two Algerians, two Guineans, a Moroccan and a Tunisian.

 At the time, prior to New Zealand mosques shootings in March 2019, it was the worst ever attack on Muslims in the West.

The shooter, Alexandre Bissonette, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that was lowered on appeal, and the Supreme Court is now reviewing his punishment.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old man who ploughed a rented van into pedestrians at high speeds three years ago in Toronto was found guilty in March of murdering 10 people and trying to kill 16 others.

Just prior to the attack, Alek Minassian posted on Facebook a reference to an online community of “involuntary celibates” whose sexual frustrations led them to embrace a misogynist ideology.

He is to be sentenced in January 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today announced that the Karnataka will start its ‘unlock’ process by lifting restrictions only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

He was responding to a question on whether Karnataka will follow the footsteps of its neighbour Maharashtra that has announced a five-step unlock process. 

“In districts where the positivity rate drops below 5 per cent, I will discuss with officials and Cabinet colleagues on how we can provide concessions. We will decide this in 4-5 days closer to the end of the lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Karnataka’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.66 per cent, and this is gradually dropping. But according to the latest data from the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent in 23 districts with Mysuru clocking the highest at 30.23 per cent, followed by Chikmagalur (24.20 per cent), Chitradurga (19.71 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (19.16 per cent). In Bengaluru Urban, it is 6.23 per cent. The rate remains below 5 per cent in two districts - Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

On conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, Yediyurappa said it would depend on the Covid-19 situation. “The plan is to hold the (SSLC) exams in July. Let’s see what the Covid-19 situation will be like then. Everything depends on that,” he said. Acknowledging the criticism on the decision to scrap the Class 12 (PUC) exam and conducting the SSLC exam, Yediyurappa said the government would make sure no one is inconvenienced. 

Yediyurappa was speaking after symbolically launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Covid-19 relief payment of Rs 10 crore to four lakh construction workers. “In all, 25 lakh workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive Rs 749.55 crore at Rs 3,000 per head,” he said. 

He also launched the Seva Sindhu online facility for barbers, tailors, mechanics, rag pickers, potters, and others from the unorganised sector to apply for Rs 2,000 assistance under the government’s Covid-19 relief package. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.