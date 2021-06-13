Girl accuses doctors, staff of gang-raping her mother in UP govt hospital; victim dies later

Lucknow, June 13: A woman was allegedly gangraped while she was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the state capital of Lucknow.

The daughter of the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, told Union Minister Smriti Irani, who represents the constituency in Lok Sabha, that her mother had told her that she had been 'gang-raped and 'assaulted' by the staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

While the officials ordered a probe into the matter after Irani's intervention, the victim died late on Saturday night while being shifted to another hospital in Lucknow.

The daughter of the victim said that her mother had been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 7 after being referred from the district hospital in Amethi.

''I was not allowed to meet my mother by the staff... after much persuasion, I met her a few days later and found her in a critical condition... she told me then that she had been gangraped and beaten by the staff,'' she said.

The victim was discharged on Friday without assigning any reason even though she was still unconscious, she further alleged.

Officials informed that a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations.

The Lohia hospital management, however, refuted the allegations and said that no such complaint was lodged with it by the daughter of the victim.

The incident comes close on the heels of another alleged gang rape with a patient inside the operation theatre of a hospital in Prayagraj.