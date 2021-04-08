  1. Home
IAS aspirant MBA graduate kills self after being blackmailed by Facebook girl with nude videos

April 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself in Karnataka’s capital after he was blackmailed by online fraudsters who took his nude video with a stranger.

Narendra (name changed), an MBA graduate from Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook. 

The victim had become friends with a stranger who identified herself as Neha Sharma on Facebook. On seeing her picture, he accepted her friend request and began chatting with her. The woman made a video call and convinced him to undress. Some miscreants associated with the woman recorded him in the nude and blackmailed him. Narendra paid the miscreants Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22. 

Two days after his death, Narendra’s friend reported that he borrowed money and appeared tensed. Narendra’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma. 

On contacting the profile, Sharma asked her to send Mahendra’s mobile number. She gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Mahendra. The miscreants tried to extort money once again, promising to delete the video if he pays Rs 21,000. 

The stranger who chatted introduced himself as Tejas Ramesh Bhai, Sharma’s manager. He also named three managers: Moin Khan, Javed and Robin. Police have registered an abetment case against all five individuals and are proceeding with the investigations.

March 30,2021

green.jpg

Riyadh, Mar 30: Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the launch of the Green Middle East initiative.

According to Arab News, the initiative is set to apply a number of ambitious programmes that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 per cent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis,” said the Saudi Crown Prince.

The tree-planting project will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in Saudi’s Sahel region, the second-biggest regional afforestation initiative.

The initiative will work to increase the percentage of protected land to more than 30 per cent, exceeding the global target at 17 per cent per country.

It will reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 per cent of the Kingdom’s electricity production by 2030.

The initiative is expected to eliminate more than 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions by using clean hydrocarbon technologies.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will work with these countries to transfer knowledge and share experiences, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent,” he added, explaining that the joint effort would achieve a reduction of more than 10 per cent of global contributions.

During a phone call on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE's full cooperation with Saudi Arabia on this initiative.

Multiple other countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the initiative, including, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq. The initiative was also recently lauded by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

April 8,2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 8: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.26 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the third time in four days.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,66,862 with 685 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.   

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,18,51,393, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

News Network
March 27,2021

BJPMLA.jpg

Muktsar, Mar 27: Angry over notorious farm laws, a large number of farmers allegedly thrashed BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang, tore his clothes, stripped and threw black ink on him at Malout in Muktsar district of Punjab today.

Narang had come to Malout to hold a press conference against the state government.

The farmers were, however, already waiting for him near the BJP office. As soon as Narang reached there in his car, the farmers gheraoed him and threw ink on him. They also blackened his car.

The cops and BJP workers then took Narang inside a shop. However, when Narang came out, the farmers allegedly attacked him with full force, even tore his clothes. 

In some videos viral on social media, cops are seen saving Narang from the farmers, who, however, continued abusing and thrashing him. Meanwhile, some other BJP leaders too were thrashed by the farmers. Party office was also ransacked.

BJP leaders were again taken inside a shop. After a few minutes, the police took them out from the backdoor of the shop and shifted to a safer place.

Sources said a senior police officer too suffered minor injury during the scuffle as the melee continued nearly an hour.

The saffron party leaders could not even reach the BJP office in Malout, where they were scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 pm. The farmers reportedly also burnt the party flags in the BJP office.

At the time of filing this report, the farmers were dispersing from the spot.

In November last year, the farmers had gheraoed Narang at Tarmala village in Lambi Assembly segment here.

Two days ago, the farmers had gheraoed senior BJP leader-cum-former cabinet minister Surjit Jyani in Bathinda. A number of senior BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma and former state president Vijay Sampla, too have faced the farmers’ protest in the recent past.

Muktsar SSP D Sudarvizhi said, "We will investigate the entire incident and will then take an action."

On the alleged police failure in preventing the situation from taking an ugly turn, she said, "We will verify what were the circumstances when the MLA was brought out from the shop."

