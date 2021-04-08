IAS aspirant MBA graduate kills self after being blackmailed by Facebook girl with nude videos

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself in Karnataka’s capital after he was blackmailed by online fraudsters who took his nude video with a stranger.

Narendra (name changed), an MBA graduate from Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook.

The victim had become friends with a stranger who identified herself as Neha Sharma on Facebook. On seeing her picture, he accepted her friend request and began chatting with her. The woman made a video call and convinced him to undress. Some miscreants associated with the woman recorded him in the nude and blackmailed him. Narendra paid the miscreants Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22.

Two days after his death, Narendra’s friend reported that he borrowed money and appeared tensed. Narendra’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma.

On contacting the profile, Sharma asked her to send Mahendra’s mobile number. She gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Mahendra. The miscreants tried to extort money once again, promising to delete the video if he pays Rs 21,000.

The stranger who chatted introduced himself as Tejas Ramesh Bhai, Sharma’s manager. He also named three managers: Moin Khan, Javed and Robin. Police have registered an abetment case against all five individuals and are proceeding with the investigations.