  2. Indian couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone 14 to make Instagram Reels

Indian couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone 14 to make Instagram Reels

News Network
July 28, 2023

baby.jpg

A shocking incident has been reported from Indian state of West Bengal wherein a couple sold their 8-month-old son to buy an iPhone 14, which they wanted to use to create Instagram Reels while travelling across the state.

According to a Times of India report, the couple, Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, live in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Police apprehended Sathi after the crime came to light, but Jaydev Ghosh is still on the run and cops are searching for him.

The incident came to light after the couple’s neighbours got suspicious. They noticed that the couple did not seem worried or anxious about their 8-month-old baby who had been missing for some time. Additionally, the couple was spotted with an iPhone 14, which costs around Rs 70,000. Since they had a meagre income and had experienced financial difficulties in the past, their possession of an Apple iPhone 14 raised eyebrows.

Concerned neighbours informed local councillor Tarak Guha, who in turn asked police to investigate. Upon being questioned, the mother reportedly confessed to having sold her baby for an iPhone.

It also emerged that they had earlier tried to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

Police have filed a complaint against the couple. The woman who bought their 8-month-old child has also been charged with human trafficking.

News Network
July 20,2023

chocolates.jpg

Mangaluru, July 20: Police have seized 100 kilograms of chocolates laced with narcotic drugs from two shops in the city, police said on Thursday.

The intoxicant chocolates were seized in a raid conducted on Wednesday from a shop owned by one Manohar Shet at Car Street and another shop at Falnir owned by Bechan Sonar of Uttar Pradesh in the city, police said.

The operation was launched by the Mangaluru South police following a tip-off. The drug-laced sweets were being sold in the name of 'Bang' chocolates.

Both the shopkeepers have been arrested and the seized chocolates sent to the forensic laboratory for testing, police further said.

News Network
July 24,2023

floods.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 24: As heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, water-level in many rivers in the region kept rising in the last two days submerging low-lying areas. 

Water levels in Nethravati, Phalguni and rivulets in many parts of DK district are posing threat to people living near the river banks. A few families have been shifted to safer places in Bantwal taluk, official sources said.

A large area of areca nut plantations have also been submerged in the taluk causing concern to the farmers. 

Schools in several taluks of DK and Udupi districts remained closed on Monday as authorities declared holidays. The bathing ghat of Kukke Subrahmanya temple has been submerged with the level in Kumaradhara river rising to the danger mark and devotees have been asked not to visit the shrine till the rain subsides.

The Manjeshwar-Subrahmanya state highway remains flooded disrupting movement of vehicles on the route. Copious rains have also been reported from Addahole, Kollamogru, Subramanya and Bisile in DK.

Sources said a landslide that occurred on a hill at Karvalu area in Udupi district is posing threat to a high-tension electricity tower which carries 110 KV KPTCL overhead line. 

However, officials said necessary precautions have been taken. If the tower gets damaged, there are chances of power supply getting affected in areas including Manipal, Brahmavar, Kunjibettu and Udyavar. 

Officials said that as a precautionary measure, the old line of Manipal-Hiriadka has been activated and installation is in progress from Sunday itself. 

A youth accidentally fell into water and was washed away while watching the Arashinagundi waterfalls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk yesterday. The deceased was identified as Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi, and it has been said that he was standing near the edge of a rock when the incident took place. The fire service personnel and Kollur police are carrying out the search operation.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in coastal Karnataka till July 27.

News Network
July 25,2023

MohammadNaeemMomin.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: KAS officer (senior scale) Mohammad Naeem Momin took charge as the 17th Registrar (Administration) of Mangalore University on Tuesday morning.

Hailing from Bagalkote district, Mohammad Naeem Momin has served as Assistant Commissioner in Bidar and Hassan districts. He also has the experience of serving as Under Secretary to the State Government in Vidhana Soudha. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K who as the registrar since April, 2021, handed over power to the new registrar.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Jayaraj Amin, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, Finance Officer Dr.Sangappa Y, deans of various streams, heads of departments congratulated the new registrar. Dr. Kishore Kumar C. K will continue as the Director of the Department of Physical Education, according to the press release from Mangalore University.

