  2. Indian Techie Nizamuddin Shot Dead by US Police After Roommate Scuffle; Family Cries Foul

Indian Techie Nizamuddin Shot Dead by US Police After Roommate Scuffle; Family Cries Foul

September 19, 2025

Santa Clara (California) / Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of 30-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, an Indian software professional from Telangana, after he was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, following a reported altercation with his roommate earlier this month.

Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar district, had moved to the United States in 2016 for higher studies and was working as a software engineer in California. His family was informed of his death only on September 18, nearly two weeks after the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting occurred on September 3. While details of the confrontation remain unclear, Nizamuddin’s family has alleged racial bias in the handling of the case and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family’s Plea for Justice and Repatriation

In a letter addressed to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, requested immediate assistance in repatriating his son’s mortal remains. He also appealed directly to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for intervention.

“Today morning, I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara,” Hasnuddin told PTI, expressing his shock and grief. “I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead.”

Speaking separately to ANI, Hasnuddin added, “My son studied in Florida and later moved to California after a promotion. I appeal to the MEA to bring his body back to India as soon as possible.”

Political Voices Join In

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared Hasnuddin’s letter with the media, urged the Indian government to ensure justice for the family and to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin’s body home.

The family continues to await clarity from US authorities on the sequence of events that led to the young professional’s untimely death.

News Network
September 6,2025

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Saturday said he has filed a criminal defamation case against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy in a court here for making allegations and linking him to the Dharmasthala case and rejected the claims as politically motivated and reckless.

Alleging that it was a "right wing coordinated attempt" as he opposes their politics, Senthil, who had served as an IAS officer in Karnataka in the past, including as Deputy Commissioner in Dakshina Kannada district, said that he also feels somewhere Tamil Nadu politics is being pushed in Karnataka.

Senthil asserted that he had no connection with the case and rejected the allegations.

Reddy, who is with the BJP, had last month claimed the entire Dharmasthala case was orchestrated through Senthil.

"Recently, the Gangavathi MLA, on the basis of some WhatsApp message, has taken my name accusing me of being scriptwriter and mastermind (behind allegations against Dharmasthala). Initially I felt -- should I respond to such childish comments?... But daily some story is being built up," Senthil said.

Speaking to reporters here, "In the public interest and my own right against defamation, I have taken action legally. I have filed a criminal defamation case against Janardhan Reddy, who had taken my name. Court has taken cognizance of it. He will be served a notice. He (Reddy) will have to come and answer to the court as to on what basis allegations were made against me," he said, adding that the hearing on the case will be on September 11.

He further warned that those making stories against him in connection with the case will also face criminal action.

Terming the Dharmasthala case as a coordinated effort to malign a sacred Hindu institution, Reddy had also alleged that the complainant, who is from Tamil Nadu, had "close ties" with Senthil.

Responding to a question, the Congress MP said, "Allegations are being made against me stating that I'm from Tamil Nadu and he (complainant) is also from Tamil Nadu. There was also a police officer here from Tamil Nadu. He is directly in opposition to me there... I don't know why his name has not come."

He further said, "I'm opposing right wing politics across the country, so I resigned from my job (as IAS officer). I had mentioned it in my resignation letter too. Keeping this in mind, I feel that politically motivated allegations are being made against me..."

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations in Dharmasthala.

News Network
September 15,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival inauguration.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi refused to entertain four public interest litigations (PILs), including one filed by former MP Pratap Simha.

“We are not persuaded that a person from a different faith inaugurating a state function violates any legal or constitutional right,” the bench stated, dismissing the petitions.

Petitioners claimed that Mushtaq had previously made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ remarks, and noted that the inauguration involves floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Vedic recitals.

The state government, represented by Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, argued that the selection committee for the inauguration included all stakeholders, including MPs and MLAs from all political parties. He emphasized that Dasara is a state festival and urged the court to dismiss the petitions with costs.

News Network
September 11,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

