Indian Techie Nizamuddin Shot Dead by US Police After Roommate Scuffle; Family Cries Foul

Santa Clara (California) / Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of 30-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, an Indian software professional from Telangana, after he was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, following a reported altercation with his roommate earlier this month.
Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar district, had moved to the United States in 2016 for higher studies and was working as a software engineer in California. His family was informed of his death only on September 18, nearly two weeks after the incident.
According to preliminary reports, the shooting occurred on September 3. While details of the confrontation remain unclear, Nizamuddin’s family has alleged racial bias in the handling of the case and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Family’s Plea for Justice and Repatriation
In a letter addressed to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, requested immediate assistance in repatriating his son’s mortal remains. He also appealed directly to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for intervention.
“Today morning, I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara,” Hasnuddin told PTI, expressing his shock and grief. “I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead.”
Speaking separately to ANI, Hasnuddin added, “My son studied in Florida and later moved to California after a promotion. I appeal to the MEA to bring his body back to India as soon as possible.”
Political Voices Join In
Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared Hasnuddin’s letter with the media, urged the Indian government to ensure justice for the family and to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin’s body home.
The family continues to await clarity from US authorities on the sequence of events that led to the young professional’s untimely death.
