  2. Siddaramaiah's camp on alert as Karnataka Congress leadership rift escalates

News Network
November 27, 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is reportedly on alert as the Congress leadership tussle in the state intensifies, particularly amid speculation over the potential promotion of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah is said to be in a “wait-and-watch” mode after admitting to “confusion” earlier this week and urging the party to “put a full stop” to it.

Sources say his supporters are ready to act if senior leaders — including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi — give any indication of backing Shivakumar. If the party insists on a leadership change, Siddaramaiah’s camp has a list of alternatives, underscoring the deep rift between the two leaders. One possible candidate is Home Minister G. Parameshwara, a Siddaramaiah loyalist and influential Dalit leader.

The strategy was reportedly finalized at a meeting led by PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, another Siddaramaiah supporter, who stressed that Delhi leaders need to resolve the issue. Kharge and the Gandhis are expected to meet soon, after which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may be summoned to Delhi.

Shivakumar has largely stayed non-confrontational, publicly endorsing Siddaramaiah and downplaying speculation about his own ambitions. However, he has made pointed comments emphasizing the importance of honoring promises, directed at Siddaramaiah.

The feud traces back to the 2023 state election, when Siddaramaiah was chosen as Chief Minister while Shivakumar, who led the party’s campaign, was made Deputy CM and state party chief — a departure from the Congress’ usual “one post per person” rule.

There were also hints of a prior understanding that Siddaramaiah would step down midway through the term. As the halfway mark passed last week, Shivakumar-aligned lawmakers have ramped up pressure on the party for a leadership change, with Shivakumar himself hinting at stepping down as state party chief to pursue the top job.

News Network
November 13,2025

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Karnataka Minister M B Patil has recommended renaming Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar and Shivamogga Railway stations after prominent saints.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Patil said that the renaming is in accordance with local cultural significance.

The recommendation has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

In his letter, Patil has proposed that Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Railway Station, Belagavi Station be named Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station, and Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

He explained that the state government has recommended naming these four stations after revered saints and that approval from the Union Home Ministry is required for this.

Accordingly, the Infrastructure Department has sent the official communication, the minister said.

All four railway stations fall under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

The minister noted that the saints proposed have made significant contributions to these regions of Karnataka, and urged the Centre to approve the renaming and notify it in the official gazette at the earliest.

News Network
November 13,2025

Udupi, Nov 13: In a beautiful confluence of cultures and devotion, a French groom and a Russian bride exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a mutt (monastery) at Kollur in Udupi district recently. The marriage was a testament to the couple’s deep commitment to their shared spiritual path and their admiration for Indian traditions.

Narottam Das (the French groom) and Jahnavidevi Dasi (the Russian bride), both dedicated Krishna devotees, solemnized their union following ancient Vedic rituals. In the presence of a sacred fire and officiating priests, the couple completed the ceremonies, symbolizing the blending of their lives.

Both Narottam Das and Jahnavidevi Dasi have spent several years immersed in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, having studied Hindu scriptures and trained in the classical Kathak dance form in Vrindavan. Their connection to India deepened over the last four years through regular visits to the Abhaya Ayurvedic Centre in Kollur for traditional Panchakarma treatment.

It was during these visits that the couple expressed their heartfelt desire to Dr. Srikanth, the physician at the centre, to marry in accordance with Indian cultural traditions. Dr. Srikanth, along with others, helped fulfill their wish, culminating in the ceremony conducted by priest Shyamasundar Adiga Maravante.

The wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Guests were treated to traditional local cuisine, and the atmosphere was enriched by classical music performances. A team led by Sudhir Kodavoor, alongside members of the 'Raga Dhana' group—including K R Raghavendra Acharya, Lakshminarayana Upadhya, Balachandra Bhagavath, and Sharmila Rao—presented melodious renditions, adding a profound grace to the auspicious occasion.

Notably, the entire event was consciously held as a completely plastic-free ceremony, underscoring a commitment to cleanliness and environmental consciousness, perfectly aligning with the simple, respectful ethos of the spiritual community.

News Network
November 14,2025

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised to return to power in Bihar with an overwhelming majority, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday echoed the “vote chori” (vote theft) allegation raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that similar irregularities occurred in Karnataka as well.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier accused the BJP-led NDA of engaging in “vote chori” in Haryana and Karnataka. Siddaramaiah backed the allegation but offered no specific details.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister admitted that he was still unaware of the factors behind the Congress–RJD alliance’s setback in Bihar and the NDA's strong performance.

“We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don’t know what caused the setback. I had not gone to Bihar. I don’t know who didn’t vote for us or why the NDA won with such a big majority. I will try to find out,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question on why OBC voters in Bihar did not favour the Congress despite being a decisive bloc, Siddaramaiah countered: “I don’t know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn’t he OBC?”

When asked again about the Congress’s allegation of “vote chori,” he remarked, “They have done chori here too,” but refrained from elaborating.

According to the latest trends, the NDA is on course to cross the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

