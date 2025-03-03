  1. Home
Indian woman executed in UAE for killing 4-month-old baby

Agencies
March 3, 2025

An Indian woman sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for allegedly murdering a four-month-old child was executed on February 15, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday. The revelation came during a hearing on a petition filed by her father, who was seeking information about her well-being.

Court Calls Execution "Unfortunate"

Justice Sachin Datta, upon learning of the execution, described it as "very unfortunate."

"It is over. She was executed on February 15. Her last rites will be held on March 5," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court.

Family’s Fight for Information

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said the family had been desperately seeking clarity on whether she was alive or had been executed.

He mentioned that Shahzadi Khan had called her family from prison on February 14, informing them that she would be executed within a day or two and that it would be her final call. Since then, they had received no updates about her condition.

The Centre’s counsel stated that embassy officials were in touch with the petitioner and were making arrangements for the family to attend her last rites in Abu Dhabi.

"We did our best. We hired a law firm to represent her in court. But the laws there deal with the murder of an infant very severely," he submitted.

Case Background

According to the petition, Shahzadi contacted her father from detention on February 14, 2025, saying she had been moved within the facility and wanted to speak with her parents before her execution.

Her father, Shabbir Khan, a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, filed an application with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 21, 2025, seeking official confirmation of whether his daughter had been executed.

Shahzadi had been handed over to Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023. She was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023, and was held at Al Wathba jail.

The petition alleged that Shahzadi did not receive proper legal representation in court and was pressured into confessing, leading to her death sentence.

Events Leading to the Case

Shahzadi traveled to Abu Dhabi in December 2021 on a legal visa. In August 2022, her employer gave birth to a son, and she was hired as the child’s caregiver.

On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations but tragically passed away that same evening.

The petition claimed that the child’s parents refused to allow a post-mortem and signed an agreement waiving further investigation into the death. However, despite this, Shahzadi was arrested and later sentenced to death.

Her family continues to seek justice and closure following her execution.

News Network
March 1,2025

The Trump administration has given the go-ahead for a nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel, sidestepping the standard congressional review process to expedite the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs widely used by the Israeli military in its ongoing onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

In a series of notifications sent to Congress on Friday, the State Department has reported it has approved the sale of more than 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs and 4,000 Predator warheads worth $2.04 billion to Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements,” the department said.

Deliveries are set to begin next year, it said.

According to the same statement, Rubio has also approved another munitions sale to Israel worth $675.7 million to be delivered starting in 2028.

The Israeli regime has extensively used the MK 84, also known as the 2,000-pound bomb, in its genocidal wars against the people of Lebanon and Palestine, including the assassination of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Last May, the previous US administration attempted to curb Israel’s military aggression in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, by imposing a temporary ban on the sale of 2,000-pound bombs.

This effort, however, proved futile in halting the invasion, as the US continued to supply other weapons to the Israeli regime.

On February 25, Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Waltz, rescinded the ban to allow the State Department to resume the sale of the bombs to the regime.

The State Department has also approved the sale of Caterpillar D9 Bulldozers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $295 million to Israel.

The Israeli regime has used D9 bulldozers to demolish thousands of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights has advised Caterpillar Inc. that by supplying the bulldozers to the regime, it is complicit in human rights violations.

D9 has been involved in several incidents of civilian deaths, including in 2023 when it was used against the refugees sheltering outside the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

News Network
March 3,2025

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala assembly on Monday witnessed heated argument between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front over the increasing violence involving youths as well as the drug menace.

The chief minister blamed it on films that celebrate violence, competitiveness among youngsters and lapses in parenting as key reasons for the increasing violent tendency among the youngsters. He also stressed the need to carry out awareness campaigns and said that there would not be any compromise in enforcement.

Congress gave a notice for adjournment motion in the house in the wake of the back to back incidents of violence involving students, the latest being the death of a tenth standard student at Kozhikode the other day following an attack by five other students. Considering the gravity of the scenario, the government allowed a discussion on the matter.

The Chief Minister was agitated over Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who presented the notice for the motion, accusing the government of failing to curb the drug menace and also alleged of links of CPM's student outfits Students' Federation of India in brutal violence at campuses. Vijayan was also irked as Chennithala pin pointed the attack on him by repeatedly using 'Mr. chief minister'.

Vijayan said that the increasing criminal tendency among children was a global issue. "As the world becomes very competitive right from studies to jobs, the younger generations are becoming more restless. The competitiveness, which seems to be an outcome of globalization, was also causing enmity in young minds. With parents failing to spend adequate time with children, the children and getting addicted to digital devices," said Vijayan.

He also said that there were police reports that children were even getting attracted to goonda gangs after being influenced by films that celebrate violence. The sensor board needs to look into the matter. Web series and social media were also badly influencing children.

Listing out the number of drug peddling cases nabbed by the police and excise departments in the recent years, Vijayan said that there was no lapse in enforcement.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan extended the opposition's support to the government in fighting the menace.

News Network
March 1,2025

In a move to strengthen the presence of Kannada in industrial and consumer markets, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all products manufactured within the state to display their names and usage instructions in Kannada, alongside any other languages.

The directive was formalized through a government circular issued on February 15, extending the requirement to both public and private sector manufacturers, the report added.

Enforcement officers designated under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, have been tasked with monitoring compliance.

The government emphasized that language is a reflection of a region’s cultural identity and that Kannada must be actively integrated into production, marketing, and business activities for it to thrive. The circular reiterated that the Act, implemented from March 12, 2024, aims to enhance employment and business opportunities for Kannadigas while ensuring the widespread use of Kannada in daily life.

As per Section 17(7) of the Act, manufacturers selling products within Karnataka must, wherever possible, ensure that product names and instructions are printed in Kannada along with any other language if needed.

This directive comes at a time when debates over language policies are intensifying in Karnataka. Recent discussions around local job quotas and the prominence of Kannada in government and corporate sectors have added to the ongoing discourse on linguistic identity in the state.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event honoring the 69 recipients of this year’s Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of creating an environment that encourages the daily use and learning of Kannada.

