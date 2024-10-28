  1. Home
  2. Jagdish Uikey, author of book on terrorism, is the man behind bomb threats to airlines!

Jagdish Uikey, author of book on terrorism, is the man behind bomb threats to airlines!

News Network
October 29, 2024

Nagpur: Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have identified 35-year-old Jagdish Uikey from Gondia as the man behind a series of hoax bomb threats that caused widespread panic, flight delays, and increased security at various establishments across the state, officials revealed.

Uikey, an author who wrote a book on terrorism and was previously arrested in 2021, is now on the run after police traced the recent hoax emails to him, confirmed a senior police official. The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar, uncovered substantial evidence linking Uikey to the threatening emails.

These emails were sent to multiple government agencies, including the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, airline offices, the Director General of Police (DGP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). On October 21, Uikey even emailed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, leading to heightened security at railway stations.

On Monday, the Nagpur police intensified security around Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence after Uikey’s email threatened a protest unless he could present his findings on a secret terror code he claimed to have deciphered. He also requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his information on terror threats.

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, Indian carriers received over 300 hoax bomb threats, with about 50 flights— including those of IndiGo and Air India— targeted on October 22 alone, sources said.

A special team has been deployed to locate and arrest Uikey, and authorities remain confident that he will be apprehended soon.

News Network
October 28,2024

Fines of up to 300,000 Saudi riyals (approximately Rs 68 lakh) or imprisonment for up to five years will be imposed on anyone found guilty of abusive behaviour in workplaces, schools, or places of worship, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced in a statement on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Public Prosecution emphasised that any harmful actions in these environments constitute a criminal offence, reiterating the importance of enforcing the Protection from Abuse Law.

The statement underlined the nation's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all, as part of broader efforts to protect individuals from violence and abuse.

News Network
October 17,2024

building.jpg

Israeli media have revealed that a plan is underway to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza and kill any Palestinian who remains there.

Three Israeli reserve soldiers deployed to Gaza told Haaretz this week that they believe the “Generals’ Plan,” also known as the Eiland Plan, is being implemented.

“The goal is to give the residents who live north of the Netzarim area a deadline to move to the south of the Strip. After this date, whoever will remain in the north will be considered an enemy and will be killed,” a soldier stationed in the Netzarim Corridor was quoted as saying.

The soldier said the plan does not conform to any standard of international law. 

“People sat and wrote a systematic order with charts and an operational concept, at the end of which you shoot whoever isn’t willing to leave. The very existence of this idea is unfathomable.”

A second soldier said “the commanders say openly that the Eiland Plan is being promoted by the military.”

There are now signs that even if the policy has not been adopted by top military officials who are reportedly discussing it, the plan is already being carried out, the report said on Wednesday.  

Haaretz journalist Amos Harel wrote, "Ideas such as deliberately opening fire close to a population and even steps towards starving the inhabitants are being debated." 

Major international aid organizations have called on leaders and the international community to stop Israel’s forced displacement in northern Gaza.

“The Israeli forces’ assault on Gaza has escalated to a horrifying level of atrocity,” said organizations such as Oxfam, Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map), ActionAid, Islamic Relief, Christian Aid and other UK-based charities on Tuesday.

“This is not an evacuation; this is forced displacement under gunfire. Since 1 October, no food has been allowed into the area, and civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and their tents.”

Over the past 10 days, Israeli forces ordered hundreds of thousands of people to flee northern Gaza before launching a new offensive. 

News Network
October 29,2024

