Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for using abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi and defending his murder

Raipur, Dec 30: The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

The police had registered an FIR against the religious leader and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse.

On the complaint of former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey, the police registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station. The event Dharam Sansad was organised on Sunday (December 26) in Raipur.

The Raipur event was orgainsed at Rawanbhata in which Sant Kalicharan Maharaj is alleged to have used derogatory words for Mahatma Gandhi and justified Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi.

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.