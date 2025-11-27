  1. Home
  2. Vokkaligara Sangha threatens Congress: ‘Shivakumar must be CM or face backlash’

News Network
November 27, 2025

Bengaluru: The Vokkaligara Sangha on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Congress, saying the party could face serious electoral repercussions if Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is not appointed as Chief Minister.

The warning follows the public backing of Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambition by top Vokkaliga pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami, who urged the Congress high command to honor his claim.

“The community supported Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections only because Shivakumar had a real chance to become CM. If he is cheated, we’ll teach the party a big lesson,” said newly elected Sangha president L. Srinivas. He added that Vokkaligas would organize protests under the guidance of community leaders.

General Secretary C.G. Gangadhar pointed out that Congress won more seats in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region due to Shivakumar’s influence, adding, “If Congress wants to retain power, Shivakumar should be made the CM.”

Outgoing president Kenchappa Gowda emphasized Shivakumar’s contribution to Congress’ victory. “Our community voted for Congress thinking he would become CM. Siddaramaiah has also served the party well, but Shivakumar should now be given a chance,” he said.

Former general-secretary Konappa Reddy appealed to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to recognize Shivakumar’s loyalty and service, saying, “Congress is known to keep its promises. We hope it won’t break the promise made to him.”

News Network
November 21,2025

Udupi: The Malpe Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing classified information related to Indian Navy vessels with individuals in Pakistan, posing a serious threat to national security.

According to a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe—an institution under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways—the prime accused, Rohit (29), was working as an insulator through subcontractor M/S Shushma Marine Pvt Ltd. He had earlier served at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala, where naval ships are under construction.

Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the accused had unlawfully shared, via WhatsApp, confidential identification numbers of Navy-related ships and other classified details while working in Kerala, allegedly for illegal gains.

After joining the Malpe shipyard unit, Rohit reportedly continued collecting sensitive information through a friend in Kochi and circulated it to unauthorised individuals, violating national security protocols and potentially endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Based on the complaint, Malpe Police registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A police team led by Karkala Subdivision Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada—along with PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav—conducted the investigation and arrested the two accused, identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 3. Further investigation is in progress.

News Network
November 15,2025

Mangaluru: A 60-year old man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after being mauled by a stray dog in Kumpala on city's outskirts in the wee hours on Friday.

The elderly man was identified as Dayananda, police sources. "Forensic experts who visited the spot confirmed that the multiple injuries on face and body were caused by the dog," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy. Eyewitnesses also told police on having seen a dog with blood in it's face loitering around the area.

As a precautionary measure, the dog was caught by dog catchers and shifted to Animal Care Trust's shelter in Shaktinagar. Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

News Network
November 14,2025

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which entered the Bihar election as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA, is heading toward one of its poorest performances in two decades. Despite contesting 143 seats, the Tejashwi Yadav–led party is currently ahead in only 32 constituencies — a dramatic fall from its position as the single largest party in the 2020 Assembly polls.

If the trends continue, this will mark RJD’s second-worst performance in a Bihar Assembly election. In 2005, when Nitish Kumar first swept to power riding a strong NDA wave, the RJD slipped to 55 seats amid heavy anti-incumbency against the Rabri Devi government. The party’s worst performance came in 2010, when it managed to win only 22 seats.

Two decades later, after multiple realignments and breakups, the Nitish Kumar–BJP combine appears to be cruising toward another decisive victory. The NDA is currently leading in 191 of the 243 Assembly seats, leaving the Mahagathbandhan far behind.

If these trends hold, Tejashwi Yadav could find himself presiding over the steepest electoral setback in the party’s history. The 36-year-old, who inherited the RJD’s leadership mantle from his father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, had hoped for a strong resurgence this time.

Interestingly, despite trailing in many constituencies, the RJD continues to have the highest vote share among all contesting parties — indicating strong pockets of support but a failure to convert close contests into victories.

Several rounds of counting still remain, and the final picture may shift. However, as it stands, the RJD is staring at a significant rout, while the NDA looks firmly on course to form the next government in Bihar.

