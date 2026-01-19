Badria Vision 2028: Phase I Project Launched at Campus Ceremony

Mangaluru: The Phase I project of Badria Vision 2028 was formally launched at a ceremony held at the Badria Campus on January 17, marking an important step in the institution’s long-term development roadmap.

The programme was attended by P.B. Abdul Hameed, Secretary of the MEA, and P.C. Hasir, Correspondent of the MEA, who presided over the event and underscored the institution’s commitment to growth and academic excellence.

Office-bearers of the Badria Alumni Association were present in large numbers, including A.K. Sajid (President), Shamsuddin and S.M. Farooq (Vice-Presidents), Shaheed (General Secretary), and Khaleel (Treasurer), reflecting strong alumni engagement in the initiative.

The gathering was blessed by Sayyid Shamsuddeen Basith Thangal Kukkaje, Qateeb of Zeenat Yatheem Bakshi, who led a special dua seeking divine guidance and success for the project.

The ceremony also witnessed the participation of prominent alumnus and local corporate professional Abdul Latheef, along with alumni members Naushad, Kalandar, Safwan, members of the core committee, and several other former students.

A key moment of the event was the formal handover of a cheque to Ameen Woodland Architect, signalling the immediate commencement of construction work under Phase I of the project.

Organisers said the launch of Phase I reflects a shared vision, institutional unity, and collective resolve to realise the objectives of Badria Vision 2028.