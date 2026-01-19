  1. Home
Badria Vision 2028: Phase I Project Launched at Campus Ceremony

January 19, 2026

Mangaluru: The Phase I project of Badria Vision 2028 was formally launched at a ceremony held at the Badria Campus on January 17, marking an important step in the institution’s long-term development roadmap.

The programme was attended by P.B. Abdul Hameed, Secretary of the MEA, and P.C. Hasir, Correspondent of the MEA, who presided over the event and underscored the institution’s commitment to growth and academic excellence.

Office-bearers of the Badria Alumni Association were present in large numbers, including A.K. Sajid (President), Shamsuddin and S.M. Farooq (Vice-Presidents), Shaheed (General Secretary), and Khaleel (Treasurer), reflecting strong alumni engagement in the initiative.

The gathering was blessed by Sayyid Shamsuddeen Basith Thangal Kukkaje, Qateeb of Zeenat Yatheem Bakshi, who led a special dua seeking divine guidance and success for the project.

The ceremony also witnessed the participation of prominent alumnus and local corporate professional Abdul Latheef, along with alumni members Naushad, Kalandar, Safwan, members of the core committee, and several other former students.

A key moment of the event was the formal handover of a cheque to Ameen Woodland Architect, signalling the immediate commencement of construction work under Phase I of the project.

Organisers said the launch of Phase I reflects a shared vision, institutional unity, and collective resolve to realise the objectives of Badria Vision 2028.

January 10,2026

Mangaluru: In a strong pitch for redefining the economic future of coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday lamented that the region’s vast natural wealth and tourism potential remain largely underutilised, forcing thousands of coastal youth to migrate outside the state and even abroad in search of opportunities.

Speaking in Mangaluru, Shivakumar said the coastal belt—stretching from Mangaluru to Karwar—continues to be one of Karnataka’s most scenic and resource-rich zones, yet local communities are not benefiting proportionately.

“Our beaches, backwaters, forests and culture are unmatched. But people from Mangaluru and other coastal districts continue to move out because we have not capitalised on what we already have,” he said.

Emphasising the talent of the younger generation, he noted that youth from coastal Karnataka are excelling in countries across the world. “They are brilliant, skilled and globally competitive. Our priority must be to create conditions where they can build their future here, not somewhere else. Our identity should shine on our own soil,” he asserted.

Shivakumar revealed that the state government has finalised a new tourism policy aimed at transforming Karnataka—particularly the coast—into a major tourism hub.

As part of the rollout, meetings will be held with investors, builders, tourism operators, entrepreneurs and local business communities.

“The government will extend full support to tourism development. Before implementing the policy, we will take inputs from stakeholders across Karnataka, especially from the coastal belt. Locals should be the prime beneficiaries of tourism growth,” he said.

He stressed that development must be driven by local capability, local enterprise and local initiative, ensuring that economic gains stay within the region rather than drifting outward.

Shivakumar added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit later in the evening, urging those with concerns or suggestions regarding coastal tourism and youth opportunities to raise them directly during the visit.

January 10,2026

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

