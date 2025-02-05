Karnataka: 25-yr-old woman stoned to death by husband as toddler watches helplessly

Belagavi: In a horrific act of rage, a man brutally stoned his wife to death at Upparatti village in Gokak taluk of Karnataka on Tuesday night.

The accused, Balaji Kabali from Maharashtra, has been arrested, police said.

Kabali, along with his wife Meerabai (25) and family, worked as sugarcane harvesters. Following a heated altercation, he fatally attacked Meerabai before making video calls to relatives.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded as their two-year-old child was seen trying to wake up his mother, unaware of the tragedy.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.