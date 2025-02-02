  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: 8-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault in school, POCSO case filed against 2 boys

Karnataka: 8-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault in school, POCSO case filed against 2 boys

News Network
February 3, 2025

Mandya: An eight-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two boys inside the washroom of her school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on January 31. However, the complaint came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother approached the police, they said.

Citing her statement, a senior police officer said that the class two student of a government school has alleged that two boys allegedly took her to the washroom where they threatened her to remove clothes and thereafter thrashed her with a stick. They also beat her on her private parts.

One of the boys she identified is her classmate while another is from a higher class, he said.

The girl alleged that the accused students threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone but later she confided in her mother, he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two boys and an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify facts, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

As part of the investigation, police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises.
However, the medical examination report of the girl did not reveal any such injury on private parts, police said, adding that statements of the boys will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.

"We are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement. There are some inconsistencies in her account," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the incident on social media platform X alleging that law and order in the state had completely deteriorated with cases of rape of minors, assault on women and daylight robberies being reported in the state.

He demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 3,2025

Mandya: An eight-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two boys inside the washroom of her school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on January 31. However, the complaint came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother approached the police, they said.

Citing her statement, a senior police officer said that the class two student of a government school has alleged that two boys allegedly took her to the washroom where they threatened her to remove clothes and thereafter thrashed her with a stick. They also beat her on her private parts.

One of the boys she identified is her classmate while another is from a higher class, he said.

The girl alleged that the accused students threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone but later she confided in her mother, he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two boys and an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify facts, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

As part of the investigation, police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises.
However, the medical examination report of the girl did not reveal any such injury on private parts, police said, adding that statements of the boys will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.

"We are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement. There are some inconsistencies in her account," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the incident on social media platform X alleging that law and order in the state had completely deteriorated with cases of rape of minors, assault on women and daylight robberies being reported in the state.

He demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 22,2025

pataudi.jpg

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family are facing the possibility of losing control over their ancestral properties in Bhopal, reportedly valued at Rs 15,000 crore. This development follows the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s recent decision to lift a stay imposed on these assets in 2015, potentially paving the way for their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Properties Under Scrutiny

The properties in question include prominent landmarks such as:

Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent much of his childhood

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

Dar-Us-Salam

Bungalow of Habibi

Ahmedabad Palace

Kohefiza Property

Legal Background

Justice Vivek Agarwal’s ruling emphasized that the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, provides a statutory mechanism for resolving disputes. The court noted, “If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits.”

The Enemy Property Act enables the central government to claim properties belonging to individuals who migrated to Pakistan after Partition. In this case, the focus lies on the migration of Abida Sultan, the eldest daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of the princely state of Bhopal, to Pakistan in 1950. While Sajida Sultan, Hamidullah Khan’s second daughter, stayed in India and became the legal heir, the government has argued that Abida Sultan’s migration classifies the properties as "enemy property."

Saif Ali Khan, Sajida Sultan’s grandson, inherited a portion of these assets. Although the court recognized Sajida Sultan as the legal heir in 2019, the latest ruling has reignited the family’s decades-long property dispute.

Government Action

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has announced plans to review ownership records spanning the past 72 years. He also stated that individuals residing on the disputed properties may be classified as tenants under the state’s leasing laws. This decision has caused widespread anxiety among the estimated 1.5 lakh residents in the area, many of whom fear eviction.

Historical and Cultural Significance

These properties, deeply tied to the history of the princely state of Bhopal, have served as landmarks of cultural heritage. The potential government acquisition and the legal battles surrounding them highlight the complex interplay between history, law, and inheritance.

The next steps will depend on how the appellate authority addresses the family’s representation, as well as the government’s ongoing review of ownership records.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 27,2025

udupihoaxbomb.jpg

Udupi, Jan 27: A bomb threat sent shockwaves through a private school in Udupi, prompting immediate action from the authorities. Students, staff, and parents were thrown into a state of alarm after receiving an alarming email that triggered safety protocols.

The threat was quickly reported to the police, who deployed teams to investigate. Security checks and thorough inspections were carried out to ensure the safety of everyone on the premises.

According to Vincent D’Costa, Principal of Sharada Residential School, the email warned of a potential attack with a bomb targeting the school. It read: “Evacuate the minority students immediately. On this holy day, your school will be victims of the twin pipe IED blast. This is to commemorate the unfair hanging of Afzal Guru and the incident involving Anna University Professor Chithrakala Gopalan. We aim to reach heaven through this tragic event. We will be the ones activating the devices today.”

In response, Principal D’Costa reassured the media, saying, “Upon receiving the email, we immediately notified the relevant authorities, and security measures have been strengthened. Our students come from various parts of the country, so we are always vigilant. There is no cause for fear, and we stand united with the police in ensuring the safety of everyone.”

The incident led to a gathering of worried parents and guardians at the school, anxiously awaiting updates and reassurance regarding the situation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.