  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Horror: Hand, leg of RTI activist chopped off in broad daylight

Karnataka Horror: Hand, leg of RTI activist chopped off in broad daylight

News Network
July 15, 2021

RTIvenkatesh.jpg.jpg

Bengaluru, July 15: In a horrific incident, a group of miscreants severed the leg and hand of an RTI activist in broad daylight on Thursday on the outskirts of Bengaluru and fled from the scene. The gruesome incident took place in front of the public.

The RTI activist has been identified as Venkatesh. The incident took place in Tavarekere near Bengaluru, which falls under the neighboring Ramnagar district.

Venkatesh, who was lying on the road bleeding profusely, was later shifted to a hospital where he is said to be undergoing intensive treatment.

The miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons and severed his hand and leg. Shockingly, the spot where the incident took place is just a stone's throw away from the local police station.

Venkatesh had been filing RTI applications seeking information on various departments of the state government.

Ramnagar SP Girish has formed three special teams to probe the matter. The police maintained that they are also looking into the angle of rivalry and personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2: A 12-year-old schoolboy allegedly killed himself after a tiff with a 13-year-old friend and blamed him in a purported death note. 

The class 6 student used a sari that doubled up as a cradle for his younger brother to hang himself at the family's home in Basaveshwara Nagar, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening.

He had locked himself in to make sure nobody saw him or tried to save him. His mother got worried when he didn't come out of the room or respond to her calls. The door had to be broken open.

In the purported death note, the boy stated that he was killing himself because of his friend who lives in the same locality. The two are said to have had a childish tiff. 

The deceased boy's parents have not filed a police complaint, saying it's common for children to fight over petty issues. His mother lamented to the police that her son had killed himself over such a trivial issue. She asked the police not to question her son's friend.

Basaveshwara Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

LIFE IN INDIA

This case provides evidence that India is uncivilised and life is worthless and leaders have no moral and ethical fibre to rule. Children of India have no future. Leaders and elites are looting the country and the future of the people.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC,CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Dubai, July 12: The suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 21, Dubai-based airline Emirates said on its website.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the airline added.

The UAE has suspended flights from India since April 24, following a second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, who, along with Indians, comprise 70 per cent of the workforce in the country. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2021

Jerusalem, July 15: Several Palestinian resistance factions have condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for opening an embassy in Tel Aviv, only weeks after Israel massacred over 120 Palestinians in the long-besieged Gaza Strip.

Wednesday’s opening of the Emirati embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, came two weeks after the inauguration of Israel’s mission in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed normalization pacts with the Israeli regime during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020. Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement said the UAE’s move signaled its continued insistence on the “great sin” it committed against Palestinians and all the people of the region who fully reject all forms of normalization with Israel.

“What is even more dangerous is the fact that this behavior of the UAE comes right after the terrorist Zionist aggression on our people and its sacred sites, in which it committed massacres against defenseless civilians and destroyed their houses” as the whole world watched, it added.

“This represents a dangerous downturn in the UAE’s political perspective, which would not only provide an official cover for the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people but would also encourage it to commit even more crimes and to move forward with its extremist racist Judaization projects.”

Hamas said the UAE and other Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel will soon “discover the size and gravity of their crime,” urging them to “correct this wrong path and end all dealings and normalization with Israel.”

“We stress the need to stop this dangerous deterioration in the Emirati policies and to spare no effort in setting the course straight,” the movement added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.