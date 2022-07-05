Karnataka: ‘Saral Vastu’ exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Hubballai, July 5: Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji alias Chandrashekhar Angadi was stabbed to death in broad daylight today at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad Road in Karnataka's Hubballi district.

Police sources said two persons — posing as his followers — stabbed him at the reception counter and fled away. The incident is said to have happened around 12 noon.

Police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP law and order Sahil Bagla, DECP crime and traffic Gopal Byakod, north ACP Vinod Moktedar and other officials have rushed to the spot.

A dog squad was also brought to the hotel. The body was sent to the KIMS Hospital.

Police have informed Chandrashekhar Guruji's family members.

It can be recalled here that his employees had staged a dharna alleging he had not paid salaries for months. Police are looking at all the angles as part of their investigation.

They are also checking CCTV footage of the hotel.

A video grab of the incident shows miscreants touching Guruji's feet and then stabbing him. They also threatened the hotel staff.

Hotel sources said he had arrived in the hotel on July 3 and was staying in room no. 220.