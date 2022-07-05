  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: ‘Saral Vastu’ exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Karnataka: ‘Saral Vastu’ exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

News Network
July 5, 2022

chandrashekhar.jpg

Hubballai, July 5: Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji alias Chandrashekhar Angadi was stabbed to death in broad daylight today at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad Road in Karnataka's Hubballi district.

Police sources said two persons — posing as his followers — stabbed him at the reception counter and fled away. The incident is said to have happened around 12 noon.

Police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP law and order Sahil Bagla, DECP crime and traffic Gopal Byakod, north ACP Vinod Moktedar and other officials have rushed to the spot.

A dog squad was also brought to the hotel. The body was sent to the KIMS Hospital.

Police have informed Chandrashekhar Guruji's family members.

It can be recalled here that his employees had staged a dharna alleging he had not paid salaries for months. Police are looking at all the angles as part of their investigation.

They are also checking CCTV footage of the hotel.

A video grab of the incident shows miscreants touching Guruji's feet and then stabbing him. They also threatened the hotel staff.

Hotel sources said he had arrived in the hotel on July 3 and was staying in room no. 220.

News Network
June 21,2022

attack.jpg

Mangaluru, June 21: The Urwa police arrested three persons who had allegedly assaulted the policemen who were patrolling at Chilimbigudde in the night.

The police personnel suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The injured policemen are Venkatesh and Dhananjay.

According to the police, the arrested are Durgesh, Prajwith and Rakshith -- all residents of Chilimbigudde. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that when the police were patrolling, a group of youths were found consuming alcohol in a public place at Chilimbi Gudde. 

During the inquiry, a few of them allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. They also assaulted the policemen on duty before fleeing the spot.

News Network
July 4,2022

Shivamogga, July 4: A group of men from Bajrang Dal led by their local leader Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk last night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray Muslims as good, they claimed.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.

News Network
June 23,2022

Bengaluru, June 23: The Income Tax department was conducting raids at the offices and buildings of some reputed private educational institutes in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths were conducting raids since early morning on Sri Krishnadevaraya Education Institution, Reva University and Divyashree Institute and others in Bengaluru.

The raids were taking place in multiple locations simultaneously. Both corporate offices and education institute buildings were raided at more than 10 places.

Sources said that an I-T officers' team from the Karnataka and Goa Zone were conducting the raids. A team of 250 officers from the Income Tax Department were involved in the action.

The raids were being conducted following complaints that the institutes were charging heavy amounts of fees from foreign students, were blocking seats and indulged in tax evasion.

