  1. Home
  2. Karnataka teacher accused of throwing hot water on Class 2 boy for urinating in class

Karnataka teacher accused of throwing hot water on Class 2 boy for urinating in class

News Network
September 10, 2022

Raichur, Sept 10: A teacher in Raichur district has been accused of throwing hot water on a class 2 student for urinating in class.

The boy, studying in Ghanamateshwar Mutt's school in Santekellur village of Maski taluk, is recovering from burn injuries at a local hospital.

District Women and Child Welfare Department officials visited the school and collected information from the parents at their house Mittikellur village.

Though the boy's father Venkatesh claimed the boy was hurt after hot water from the solar water heater accidentally fell on him when he entered the bathroom, Women and Child Welfare officials have asked the police to conduct an enquiry. The incident is said to have occurred on September 2 but came to light only on Friday.

Venkatesh said he has not lodged a police complaint.

Maski sub-inspector Siddaram Bidarani said a complaint has been registered and investigation will be launched. District child protection officials had lodged a police complaint.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

TataSons.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 4: Industrialist and former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to reports, Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road when the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar near Mumbai when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car out of which two succumbed to injuries. The other two have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.

Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes car.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

Mangaluru, Sep 4: Mangaluru City MLA UT Khader has submitted a memorandum with six major demands concerning the people of Dakshina Kannada to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MLA had to refrain from meeting the PM during latter’s Mangaluru visit on September 2 after testing covid positive. Hence, he submitted the memorandum to PM through chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly, demanded that a branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be opened in Mangaluru.
 
In his memorandum, the MLA stated, “The BJP poll manifesto of 2018 had promised the setting up of a NIA branch in Mangaluru, but it has not been fulfilled yet.”

Khader noted that the Central government should fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Tulunadu to include Tulu in Schedule 8 of the Constitution. 

The other demands included government should ensure reservations for people of the coastal district in the appointments of various public sector establishments functioning in the district, especially MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport, ONGC and banks. 

He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

swamijirapist.jpg

Chitradurga, Sept 2: The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of bhakts (devotees, followers and supporters) gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. 

The bhakts were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

Soon after his arrest last night, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

He was later shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.