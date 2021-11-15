  1. Home
  Kerala BJP accuses govt of shielding SDPI, seeks NIA probe into RSS worker's murder

Kerala BJP accuses govt of shielding SDPI, seeks NIA probe into RSS worker's murder

News Network
November 16, 2021

Kasaragod, Nov 16: Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran on Tuesday called on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and sought an NIA probe into the murder of an RSS worker.

Twenty-year-old Sanjith was killed at Ellapully in Palakkad district on Monday allegedly by a group of miscreants, who according to BJP are members of Social Democratic Party of India. 

Speaking to the media persons, Surendran said, "We have demanded an NIA probe as all know that the hands of the Kerala Police are tied."

"It has been 24 hours since the brutal crime, which is now understood to be a well planned and organised crime by the SDPI. Sanjith was getting death threats for the past few months," he said.

Surendran alleged that SDPI is getting the support of the Kerala Police and the state government.

"In the past two weeks, this is the second incident of the murder of RSS worker by SDPI, and there is a striking similarity in the way the killings have been done," he said.

"We will now request Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for an NIA probe. We will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the same demand, as only an NIA probe will bring out the truth as this is terror killing," Surendran said.

Sanjith's wife said five people committed the crime whom she can identify.

Five assailants in a car waylaid and attacked Sanjith and his wife who were on a motorcycle at 9 a.m.

Sanjith was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have formed seven teams and initiated the investigation.

News Network
November 15,2021

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 15: Many parts of South Karnataka, including the coastal region, continued to receive showers owing to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Since Saturday night, four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in house collapse incidents reported from Hiriyur and Pandavapura taluks.

Three of a family from Kaarobayyanahatti in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district, were killed after a portion of their house wall, weakened by sustained wet weather, collapsed on them. While Channakeshava (26) and his wife Soumya (20) were buried alive under the debris, Kyasanna (55) died en route to the Chitradurga government hospital. Soumya was three months pregnant.

In Kennalu village on Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, Gagan, son of Manjunath, suffered grievous injuries when the house wall caved in on him. He died while being shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru. Four livestock have also died in the incident.

Pandavapura town has recorded a massive 19 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending (8 am on Sunday). Saturday night showers have rendered several roads inPandavapura, KR Pet and Srirangapatna taluks unmotorable. A portion of the 300-year-old Senthil fort near Sriranganathswamy Temple in Srirangapatna has caved in.

Mysuru city and parts of the district witnessed sharp showers on Saturday night. Bogadi lake has breached flooding surrounding areas. More than 20 houses have suffered partial damages in the taluk.

Several full-grown trees have been uprooted on Diwan’s Road and Gokulam. Saturday night showers left many houses, and temples near Kukkarahalli lake flooded.

Mysuru city received 6 cm of rain while Haliyuru in KR Nagar taluk recorded 8 cm of rain, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Chamarajanagar district continued to experience the inclement weather. Suvarnawati reservoir in the taluk has reached its full reservoir level following heavy rain in its catchment areas in the last few days. Paddy crop has been damaged at several places in Yelandur taluk. A boulder has slipped on to the road to Male Mahadeshwara.

Untimely rain has left coffee growers in distress in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. They are finding it tough to dry the beans.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning in all three coastal districts for the next three days.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till Nov 17.

Several districts in the state are likely to witness moderate to heavy showers for next two days due to the low pressure area over Andaman in Bay of Bengal. 

News Network
November 9,2021

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday triggered a huge row with his statement that people belonging to Brahmin and Baniya communities are in his "pockets".

Rao, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, came under attack from the Congress which sought an apology from the BJP leader, who later claimed the opposition party has "distorted" his statement.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal at the BJP's state headquarters, Rao said the party and its governments are going to have special focus on scheduled tribes and scheduled castes not as vote-banks but to address their concern like backwardness, employment and education.

After this, journalists asked Rao that perception about the BJP has been that it is a political party of “Brahmins-Baniyas” and he was talking about special focus on SCs/STs at a time when the saffron outfit's slogan is “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (with all, for everyone's development).

In reply, the BJP leader, while pointing towards his kurta's pockets, said, “Brahmins and Baniyas are in my pockets…. You (media people) termed us a Brahmin and Baniya party when most workers and vote bank were from these sections.” Rao said the BJP is working towards gaining trust of all sections of the society.

“When the number of people belonging to certain sections was higher, people used to say the party belongs to them. We are working to add more people from the SC/ST sections in our party after finding their lower representation. We are reaching out to all and making the BJP a party for every section,” he said.

Rao said the BJP is not leaving out any section, including Brahmins and Baniyas, from its representation, but only including those who were left out to become a national party in true sense.

After a 6-second video of Rao's controversial remark surfaced on social media and was shared by several leaders of opposition, state Congress president Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP.

"In a statement in Bhopal, these sections as the BJP is claiming its right over them. What kind of respect is given to these classes whose leaders have played an important role in building the BJP? BJP leaders have become arrogant due to power,” he said.

Nath said the BJP should seek an apology from these communities.

“A party which talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas is now focussing on certain sections for power,” he said. Later, in a video statement, Rao said the Congress has a habit of "distorting" facts and statements.

“We don't discriminate among sections of the society. All Indians should be part of development. The Congress betrayed and divided all sections of the society. If STs are backward, the only reason is that the Congress has done injustice to them,” the BJP leader said.

News Network
November 2,2021

Kabul, Nov 2: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosionsat the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Islamic State. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Among the dead was Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the assault went on, one of the first times Taliban forces have used aircraft captured from the Western-backed government in a military operation.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunfire and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.

Islamic State, an anti-Islamic terror outfit, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. 

