  2. Marital row: Top Indian Army officer shoots wife dead, then kills self in Punjab

News Network
January 9, 2023

A senior officer of Indian Army allegedly shot dead his wife and later committed suicide here, police said on Monday.

The officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence Sunday night, they said.

The deceased officer has been identified as Lt Col Nishant and his wife Dimple, Station House Officer, Ferozepur Cantt, Inspector Naveen Kumar said.

He said the couple was going through a marital discord which took an ugly turn Sunday night around 9 pm.

According to sources, the officer left behind a suicide note confessing to harming his partner who was found dead in an adjoining room.

They said the couple were undergoing regular counselling sessions.

The Army authorities and the police have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. 

News Network
January 1,2023

Kiccha Sudeep brought down the curtains on the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The grand finale night was fun and exciting and had many dance performances. Sudeep took the fun factor to another level with his hosting skills and even raised the hand of Mangalurean actor-RJ Roopesh Shetty in victory. 

After defeating fellow housemates and spending over 100 days locked up inside the Bigg Boss house Shetty was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs 50 as the prize money. Rakesh Adiga is the first runner-up.

The two were among the four finalists from the show’s OTT version. After surviving the 42-day season, Rupesh and Rakesh entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 after spending a few days in isolation following Covid-19 protocol.

It was an emotional moment for the housemates when the video of their journeys was shown by Sudeep to the viewers and the formerly evicted contestants. After clashes inside the Bigg Boss house, everyone spoke highly of each other. 

Sudeep also confronted the evicted contestants and the finalists on the various issues that remained the highlight of the season. Housemates also performed on the stage on memorable songs from movies and made it an evening to remember.

The main theme of this season was creating a power imbalance on the show. "The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada. 

News Network
December 29,2022

Dubai, Dec 29: Starting January 1, 2023, negative RT-PCR test reports will be mandatory for passengers who are travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, according to reports quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

On Wednesday, health ministry sources said filling out Air Suvidha forms is also likely to be mandatory for these travellers from next week.

The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January, the sources said, adding that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave. Hospitals across the country on Tuesday (December 27) conducted mock drills to assess their pandemic preparedness.

At least 39 international fliers tested positive for Covid between December 24 and 26. Taking due cognisance of the global surge in cases, including China, the government had directed random testing of international passengers.

Dubai passengers tests positive

"Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai, tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of hail from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory," read a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Health department on Wednesday.

"Passengers of as many as 498 international flights were screened in the last three days (December 24, 25 and 26). A total of 1,780 swab samples were collected for Covid tests. The cumulative number of samples collected (from international fliers), so far, is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive for Covid is 39 and of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," a source told ANI on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya personally oversaw a mock dirll at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

"To make sure that there is no Covid surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also making necessary preparations in anticipation of a rise in Covid infections. Today, mock drills are being conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people receive proper treatment in the eent of a rise in cases," Mandaviya told reporters at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. 

News Network
December 26,2022

Dhaka, Dec 26: The possible sinking of a boat with over 180 Rohingya Muslims on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in camps in Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency told Reuters on Monday.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

In communal Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said over the weekend that it feared that a boat that started its journey from Bangladesh at the end of November was missing at sea, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel, which was not seaworthy, may have started to crack in early December before losing contact.

Nearly 200 Rohingya are feared dead or missing at sea this year already. "We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere out there", said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

The UNHCR estimates nearly 900 Rohingya died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2013 and more than 700 in 2014.

"One of the worst years for dead and missing after 2013 and 2014," Baloch said of 2022, adding the number of people trying to flee had returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Trends show the numbers reaching back to 2020, when over 2,400 people attempted the risky sea crossings with more than 200 people dead or missing."

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five fold this year from a year earlier, rights groups estimate.

Baloch said it was not clear where exactly the boat with 180 aboard went missing, nor whether the lifting of Covid restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favoured destination for the Rohingya, was leading to the rush of people.

Sayedur Rahman, 38, who fled to Malaysia in 2012 from Myanmar, said his wife, two sons aged 17 and 13, and a daughter aged 12 were among the missing.

"In 2017, my family came to Bangladesh to save their lives," Rahman said, referring to that year's exodus of Rohingya from Myanmar.

"But they are now all gone ... Now I'm devastated," Rahman said. "We Rohingya are left to die ... on the land, at sea. Everywhere."

Earlier this month, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said that up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on what the UNHCR said was a separate boat that was stranded at sea for two weeks off India's coast. The boat, with at least 100 people on board, was said to be in Malaysian waters.

Amid the feared fatalities, some boats have made land or been rescued at sea.

On Monday the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement that 57 Rohingya males disembarked in Indonesia's Aceh Besar district early on Dec. 25 with the support of local community members. It said the male-only boat is believed to have set off from Bangladesh and spent nearly a month drifting at sea.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province in November, while this month, Sri Lanka's navy rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast. 

