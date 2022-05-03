  1. Home
  2. Minor girl alleges rape by cop in police station where she went to file gang-rape case

Minor girl alleges rape by cop in police station where she went to file gang-rape case

News Network
May 4, 2022

Lalitpur, May 4: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by four people, was raped again by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station where she had gone to file a case, officials said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested three of the accused after an FIR was registered against five people, including the SHO, who has been suspended and is presently absconding, they said.

Senior police officials said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim.

"The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act," a police statement said.

According to the victim's mother, her daughter was taken to Bhopal on April 22 by four men and was raped there for three days. The accused left the girl at the Pali police station, where she was allegedly raped by the SHO.

The girl reached a childline NGO later and narrated the whole incident during counselling.

The NGO approached the Superintendent of Police, after whose intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

"The police have arrested three accused, while attempts are on to nab others, including the SHO," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said.

The Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incident, asking where should "daughters go" and "whom to trust" in this government.

"The biggest question in the BJP government is whom to trust and whom to not. A minor, who reached the police station to file rape complaint was raped by the SHO himself.

"Now the CM should tell, where should victim daughters go? Security of the victim should be ensured and strict action should be taken against those found guilty," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to go to Lalitpur to meet the rape survivor's family.

Attacking the state government in series of tweets, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The incident of gangrape with a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur and then rape by a police officer after taking a complaint shows how the real reforms of law and order are being suppressed in the noise of "bulldozer". If police station are not safe for women, where will they go with their complaints." "Has the UP government seriously thought about increasing the deployment of women in police stations, making them safer for women? The Congress party had in its women's manifesto had made many important points for women security..Today its Lalitpur...", she said.

To prevent such incidents, serious steps should be taken for women's safety and women friendly law system, she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model', which would have legal backing, to take action against rioters. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government had adopted such a model during the KG Halli, DJ Halli and other such incidents of violence, indicating that there was no need for the Uttar Pradesh model to be followed. 

The Uttar Pradesh model mainly refers to the use of bulldozers in cracking down on perpetrators.

Bommai said the state government has not considered the Hubballi violence as just a riot. "There is a larger conspiracy behind the violence as a large number of people gathered at the police station in no time and started pelting stones," he said, adding that it seemed pre-planned. 

He said his government has given the police a free hand to probe the case and that those responsible will be taken to task. 

"Police have recorded statements of several accused persons and have got leads against a few organisations. We will take action against all such organisations. There are a few new organisation names that have come up. The police will act against them," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 3,2022

jodhpur.jpg

Jodhpur, May 3: In an unfortunate development, a clash erupted between members of two communities over hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area late last night. 

Miscreants pelted stones and it led to a few policemen getting injured. Meanwhile internet services being suspended in the district.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.10 pm on Monday. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. 

“But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

“The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur’s Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood in Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all sides to help in maintaining peace and law and order,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning. Jodhpur is the chief minister’s home district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2022

New Delhi, Apr 24: Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities will take out a Tiranga Yatra (flag march) on Sunday at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The area is still under heavy security cover; however, permission to take out the proposed Yatra at 6 pm has been granted by the Delhi Police.

"A total of 50 people—25 Hindus and 25 Muslims—are allowed to take part in the Yatra," sources said, adding that the Yatra will begin from Kusal Chowk and then move towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminate at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, known as Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s to ensure that religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another's sentiments. The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Severe communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured. The police has arrested 25 people so far and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person's relatives was boked for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.