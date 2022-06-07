  1. Home
  2. Mother shot dead by 17-yr-old son in UP for not allowing to play PUBG

News Network
June 8, 2022

Lucknow, June 8: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother in a fit of rage here after she refused to allow him to play PUBG.

The boy shot his mother with his father's licensed revolver and kept the body hidden in one of the rooms of the house. He sprayed room freshener in the room to prevent foul smell.

He threatened his 10-year-old sister and kept her locked in the house for over three days.

During this time, the accused called his friends over for parties and told them that his mother had gone to visit a relative.

However, on Tuesday when the foul smell could not be controlled, one of the neighbours informed the boy's father who is an Army official, posted in West Bengal.

The father informed the police who came in and found the three-day-old body of Sadhana, 40, from her house in Eldeco Colony under the SGPGI police station on Tuesday night.

ACP, Cantonment, Archana Singh said on Wednesday that a friend of the victim's husband informed the police that foul smell was emanating from his house.

"We reached the spot and found the decomposed body," Singh said.

"A forensic team was called on the spot which told us that the woman was shot in the head from close range and then her body was kept in an air-conditioned room to conceal the crime," she said.

Singh said that the victim's husband told the police over the phone that on June 4, Sadhana had a spat with her son.

She had stopped him from playing PUBG and refused to give him money. Irked over the denial, the boy took out his father's gun and shot her in the head," said Singh.

The victim's daughter, when questioned by the police, narrated the entire sequence of events. 

News Network
May 26,2022

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain. 

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible. 

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only. 

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India. 

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.

News Network
June 2,2022

protest.jpg

Amid unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, hundreds of government employees posted in the valley took out a march here on Thursday to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protesters were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, a school teacher who was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, and chanted slogans demanding relocation.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

Assembled under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has "failed" to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, told reporters.

He said they have also come to pay homage to Bala and demand the government to ensure free education to her minor daughter and secure a government job for her.

"We are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are safe there. Anyone can become a victim of terrorists anytime," he said and referred to the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kulgam district on Thursday.

Another employee Anjana Bala, a teacher posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said, "We do not need government accommodation or promotion, we only want our transfer from the valley as providing security to each employee is not possible."

"There is no safer place in the valley and we are not ready to accept the government proposal of relocation within the valley," she said, adding they have never faced any problem from the locals who have always supported them.

She said if the government can abolish decade-old Article 370 in August 2019, what stops them from making minor changes in the transfer policy and relocating them to their home districts.

"We did not support the people of Kashmir who were against the revocation of Article 370. They were right and today we regret our decision as nothing changed on the ground except that we had lost the special status," she said.

Another teacher said they have gone there to earn their livelihood and not to settle there.

"The government is saying that they will relocate us to safer places but even after that if something untoward happens, who will be responsible. Today a bank manager was shot dead inside his secured office, while recently a Kashmiri pandit employee was gunned down in his office chamber," he said.

He said they have lost faith in the administration and will not return to the valley to become scapegoats. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5,2022

scooterfire.jpg

Mangaluru, June 5: An electric scooter caught fire at Bondel, a residential locality in the city of Mangaluru today causing panic in the area.

The ‘Komaki’ electric scooter owned by one Jayaram was being charged when the incident took place. The vehicle was completely burnt in the mishap. 

The scooter owner was not on the spot. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the sound of the blast. When they rushed to the spot, the scooter had almost reduced into ashes. 

They immediately removed other vehicles parked there and averted further tragedy and doused the fire. Fire and Emergency Services officials also visited the spot.

Jayaram had reportedly purchased the new scooter a few months ago, and as usual, he had put it for charging. 

