  2. NRI beats wife to death in Kerala after accusing her of cheating

News Network
August 11, 2023

Thrissur, Aug 11: A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. 

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. 

News Network
July 30,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4,000 Muslim women performing Haj this year without 'mehram' was a "huge transformation" and asserted that more and more people were getting the chance to go for the annual pilgrimage with the changes made by his government in the Haj policy over the past few years.

Over 4,000 Indian women performed Haj without 'mehram' this year, the largest since the reform in 2018 which did away with the compulsion of a male companion with women on the pilgrimage.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said he has received a large number of letters this time from Muslim women who have recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage.

"This journey of theirs is very special in many ways. These are the women who performed Hajj without any male companion or mehram and the number is not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000 -- this is a huge transformation," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without 'mehram', Modi said.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia," he said.

Women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Hajj without 'mehram', the prime minister said, adding the changes that have been made in the Hajj Policy in the past few years are being highly appreciated. 

"Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people are getting the chance to go for 'Haj'. The blessing given by the people who have returned from the Haj pilgrimage, especially our mothers and sisters through their letters, is very inspiring in itself," Modi said.

His remarks come amid the BJP's assertions that various steps have been taken by the Modi government for the empowerment of Muslim women, including bringing a law banning triple talaq.

For this year, a quota of 1,75,025 Hajj pilgrims had been allotted to India. The annual pilgrimage took place in June-end.

News Network
July 30,2023

blastPak.jpg

Islamabad, July 30: At least 35 people were killed and around 200 others injured on Sunday when a powerful bomb exploded at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in a restive tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan.

KP caretaker Information Minister Firoz Shah Jamal confirmed the death toll and number of injuries in an interview with Geo News. On the other hand, AFP put the death toll at 35.

Jamal said hospitals across Bajaur and neighbouring areas had been put on high alert. “We are trying to move critical patients to Peshawar and other hospitals through helicopters.”

“Our utmost priority right now is to provide medical treatment to the injured. The blast site has been cordoned off. Pakistan Army and other institutions are assisting us in the operation,” Jamal added.

Meanwhile, Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan said that Maulana Ziaullah Jan, JUI-F amir in Khar tehsil, also passed away in the blast.

Separately, Bajaur District Health Officer Faisal Kamal said more than 150 injured people had been brought to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital while those in critical condition were being moved to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

Dawn.com’s correspondent, who was present at the blast site, said a local journalist was among those injured.

In a statement issued later in the day, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said a helicopter had been sent to Bajaur for the transfer of injured people.

Footage of the site showed panic-stricken people gathering following the blast as ambulances arrived to move the injured to hospitals. Afterwards, a large police contingent cordoned off the area.

Rahim Shah, a witness, said that more than 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred. “We were listening to a bayan when a powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” he said.

Shah narrated that when he regained consciousness, there was blood everywhere. “People were screaming and even shots were fired,” he added.

Condemnations

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a statement issued by the party’s media cell, expressed grief over the incident. He sought an inquiry into the attack from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the KP government.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Rehman said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

Earlier, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he was supposed to attend the convention today but could not because of some personal commitments.

“I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” the JUI-F leader said while speaking to Geo News.

He asserted that today’s incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

Hamdullah demanded that the blast should be probed, recalling that this was not the first that the JUI-F had been targetted. “This has happened before […] our workers have been targetted. We raised our voice over this in the Parliament but no action was taken.”

He also extended his condolences to grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

In a statement on the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the blast and extended condolences to the bereaved.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice,” he said, stressing that terrorists and their planners should be eliminated.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists were everyone’s enemies. “Like Swat, the entire country needs to be cleansed of the nurseries of terrorism,” he stated.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also condemned the blast and extended his condolences over the deaths.

“The federal and provincial governments, forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration have completely failed to protect the people,” he tweeted.

“The return of terrorism proves that the government’s security plan/policy has failed and tribal districts of KP are in the middle of this fire,” the JI senator said and demanded that a joint in-camera session of the Parliament should be called to address the issue of rising terrorism.

News Network
August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

