  1. Home
  2. ‘Operation Trishul’: Saudi Arabia hands over murder accused Indian expat Mohammed Haneefa to CBI

‘Operation Trishul’: Saudi Arabia hands over murder accused Indian expat Mohammed Haneefa to CBI

News Network
March 12, 2023

fugitive.jpg

Kozhikode, Mar 12: The CBI has brought back a kidnapping-and-murder accused wanted by the Kerala Police through extradition from Saudi Arabia, the 33rd fugitive extradited since last year, under "Operation Trishul" on Sunday, officials said.

Mohammed Haneefa Makkata, a fugitive with an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him, was wanted by the Kerala Police in connection with the abduction and killing of one Karim in 2006, a case that was probed by the Kunnamangalam police station in Kozhikode, the officials said.

He was located in Saudi Arabia on the basis of the RCN, they added.

The Interpol unit of Saudi Arabia informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about Makkata's location and sought a team to take him back to India, the officials said.

The CBI passed on the information to the Kerala Police, which brought the accused back to the country from Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Makkata is the 33rd fugitive brought back to India since January 2022, the officials said.

He was brought back under "Operation Trishul" launched by the CBI.

Under the operation, criminals and proceeds of crime are traced in foreign countries with the help of the Interpol and brought back, the officials said, adding that the federal agency has brought back 27 fugitives in 2022 and six in 2023.

The CBI is using a three-pronged strategy to corner fugitives under "Operation Trishul", which is giving rich dividends to Indian agencies.

The first hit is locating a fugitive through the Interpol and seeking deportation or extradition from the member country where they are holed up.

The agency also mobilises Interpol mechanisms -- StAR Global Focal Point Network, Financial Crimes Analysis Files and other channels -- to identify dispersal of proceeds of crime by financial criminals so that subsequent steps may be initiated through formal channels to recover such proceeds of crime.

The third strategy involves dismantling the support networks by generating criminal intelligence on shell companies, fraudulent transactions, money mules, and the co-accused located globally, so that the law-enforcement agencies concerned may be informed through the Interpol for taking suitable action in accordance with their domestic legal frameworks.

More than 30 high-profile criminals accused of committing financial frauds in India, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Nitin Sandesara, and Jatin Mehta, have found sanctuaries abroad. Agencies are trying to bring them back, with a varied degree of success so far.

According to the Interpol, Indian agencies are looking for 276 fugitives globally through RCNs, including some high-profile economic offenders. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2023

toll.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Authorities have begun tolling vehicles on one of the two sections of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway today. The other section isn’t fully ready and will be tolled after 15 days, officials said.

As per a public notice issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll collection on the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the six-lane National Highway 275 will start at 8 am on February 27.

Cars/vans/Jeeps will be charged Rs 135 (single journey) and Rs 205 (round trip). Their monthly pass (50 journeys) will be priced at Rs 4,525. Buses and trucks (two axles) will have to pay Rs 460 (single journey) and Rs 690 (round trip).

The monthly pass will cost Rs 15,325. 

A 570-metre stretch of the highway (near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple) will be exempt from the toll. 

Toll collection on the highway’s 61-km section between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will start in 15 days. The highway will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer (Bengaluru), National Highways Authority of India.

According to the official, work has been completed on 115 km of the highway. Due to the late addition of an underpass, the remaining stretch is still under construction, he added and hoped that it would be ready in a month or so. The highway cost Rs 8,066 crore to build and has two service lanes on either side.

Jaiswal said that the toll charges were “nominal” and determined based on the construction cost. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2023

jobMela.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Hundreds of graduates from across coastal Karnataka seeking jobs met their recruiting companies on Sunday, March 5, at the job fair held as part of Beary Mela in the city. 

The ‘Job Mela’ was formally inaugurated by S M Rashid Haji, chairperson of Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

Abdul Hameed Kolyar, CEO, Heat Solutions, Kuwait; Abu Salih from Nafees Group, Dubai, Abdussamad, NRI entrepreneur from Sharjah, Abdulla Monu, Manchester Trading and Contracting Limited; Shabi Ahmed Qazi, president of DK and Udupi Jamiyattul Falah; and Abdurrazak, president, BCCI Mangaluru Chapter were guests.

B A Mumtaz Ali, Mansoor Ahmed Azad, conveners of the Bearys Mela, Mohammed Imthiyaz, general secretary of BCCI, were also present.  Nisar Fakir Mohammed welcomed. Rafique Master compered the programme.

‘JF Career Care’, a new project of the Jamiatul Falah, Mangaluru City Unit, was launched on the occasion.

Over two dozens of companies had participated in the job fair. More than 500 job seekers had registered their names by sending applications in advance. 

The three-day ‘Beary Mela’ being organised by the Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conclude tonight. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 8,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 8: The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to call off the two-hour-long bandh called on March 9 as part of its fight against alleged Bharatiya Janata Party corruption in the wake of the state's second-year Pre-University (Class 12) and other school and college exams.

The Congress has decided to cancel tomorrow's symbolic Karnataka bandh due to pressure from students and parents following school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, said the party's state unit President D K Shivakumar, in its statement.

He said that this decision was made after consulting with senior Congress leaders. The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on March 9 to protest the BJP government's alleged rampant corruption and demand the Chief Minister's resignation.

Congress leader Shivakumar says, "However, students and parents have expressed concern that bandh will cause them inconvenience as there are exams. Their well-being is our top priority. Therefore, to respect their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call."

The Congress had called for a two-hour bandh on Thursday to fight against alleged BJP corruption, following the Lokayukta's recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V in an apparent bribery case.

The party had said that during the bandh, schools, colleges, transportation, and health services would not be disrupted while appealing to all traders and shopkeepers to cooperate by closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.