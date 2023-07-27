  1. Home
Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman doctor on Delhi-Mumbai flight

July 28, 2023

Mumbai, Jul 28: Police have arrested a 47-year-old professor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman doctor on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, he said.

The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to each other on the flight, which took off at 5.30 am from Delhi, the police official said.

“In her complaint, the woman doctor said that the accused touched her inappropriately some time before the flight was about to land at the Mumbai airport,” he said.

An argument broke out between the two passengers, following which the victim informed the flight’s crew members, who intervened. After the flight landed at the Mumbai airport, they went to Sahar police station, he added.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case of sexual harassment was registered against the professor and he was arrested, the police official said.

The accused was produced in a court, which granted him bail, he said, adding that a probe was on. 

July 25,2023

Bengaluru, July 25: Claiming that BJP and JD(S) are holding discussions to unitedly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that whether they join hands or not, the Congress will certainly win 15-20 seats in the state.

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

There has been some speculation about the possibility of JD(S) joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I don't know, they are holding discussions. If they unite, there is no need for us to worry. Even if they unite or not, we (Congress) will certainly win 15-20 seats (Lok Sabha) this time in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the possibility of BJP and JD(S) uniting for Lok Sabha polls.

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 21 said his party has decided to work together as an opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state, and there is still time for Parliamentary polls to talk about it.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

July 25,2023

Mangaluru, July 25: As torrential rains continue to batter many parts of Karnataka hampering normal life, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his Cabinet colleagues will be touring different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state.

"There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come. 

"I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Uttara Kannada and other districts. Krishna Byre Gowda (Revenue Minister) has gone to Kodagu, Agriculture Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is accompanying me," he added.

Responding to a question on reports that money is being collected from women during the registration for "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the family, Siddaramaiah said, it is free for everyone, and if anyone is collecting money and if there is evidence for it, a criminal case will be booked against them. 

July 26,2023

New Delhi, July 26: Several houses in Moreh Bazar in Manipur, situated close to the border with Myanmar, which remained abandoned since the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, were set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

The incident took place hours after two vehicles used by central security forces were burnt down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The vehicles were coming from Dimpaur in Nagaland when they were stopped at Sapormeina area on NH2 and were set on fire. Kuki residents wanted to check the vehicles and some lit fire when the security forces refused to allow them to get inside their vehicles.

There was, however, no human casualty in both incidents, security sources said.

Thousands, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, fled Moreh as violence started on May 3. Many houses were set on fire while many were left behind by the displaced persons. Moreh is a busy business border town with mixed population, where the Kukis are in majority.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. 

