Punjab AAP MLA, arrested in rape case, escapes from custody after allegedly firing at cops

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested on rape charges, escaped from the police custody on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at the cops. A police official has also reportedly been injured in the incident.

Pathanmajra’s arrest came days after he attacked his own party’s government in Punjab over floods and questioned its central leadership, the Sanour lawmaker has been booked under the charge of rape.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The case has been registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married, news agency PTI reported.

The woman accused the MLA of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending “obscene" material to her.

After the FIR was filed against him, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook and criticised the Punjab government, alleging Delhi-based AAP leadership of “illegitimately ruling over Punjab".