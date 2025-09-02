  1. Home
  2. Punjab AAP MLA, arrested in rape case, escapes from custody after allegedly firing at cops

Agencies
September 2, 2025

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested on rape charges, escaped from the police custody on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at the cops. A police official has also reportedly been injured in the incident.

Pathanmajra’s arrest came days after he attacked his own party’s government in Punjab over floods and questioned its central leadership, the Sanour lawmaker has been booked under the charge of rape.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The case has been registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married, news agency PTI reported.

The woman accused the MLA of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending “obscene" material to her.

After the FIR was filed against him, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook and criticised the Punjab government, alleging Delhi-based AAP leadership of “illegitimately ruling over Punjab".

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

News Network
August 27,2025

Mangaluru: An elderly man has allegedly lost ₹34.1 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online investment scam. The case was registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, who have now issued a warning to the public against such fraudulent schemes.

According to the 73-year-old victim, he received a WhatsApp message on July 25 from an unknown person claiming to represent an investment platform called Block Trade. The scammer lured him with promises of high returns through IPO investments and sent a link to download an app. The app displayed fake investment options, creating the illusion of genuine trading activity.

Later, another scammer — a woman identifying herself as Laxmipriya Panda — added the victim to a WhatsApp group named Trustline. Members of the group persuaded him to invest further through another app called UC Trade, again offering lucrative returns.

Between July 28 and August 21, the man transferred a total of ₹34.1 lakh from his and his daughter’s bank accounts to multiple bank accounts shared by the fraudsters via RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and UPI. When he later tried to withdraw the money, the apps blocked the process and the scammers demanded additional payments, threatening that he would otherwise lose his investments.

Realizing he had been cheated, the victim discussed the matter with his daughter and lodged a police complaint.

Police Advisory

•    Do not trust unsolicited WhatsApp messages or groups promising high returns.
•    Never download apps from unknown links. Use only verified apps from official app stores.
•    Cross-check investment platforms with SEBI or trusted financial institutions.
•    Discuss large financial decisions with family before transferring money.
•    Report suspicious activity immediately to the Cybercrime helpline 1930 or local police.

The police have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain cautious and not fall prey to “get rich quick” investment schemes circulating online.

News Network
August 24,2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

