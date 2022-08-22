  1. Home
Rape allegation against BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain: SC stays operation of HC order on lodging FIR

News Network
August 22, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order relating to registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Mr Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.

The high court on August 17 had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.

News Network
August 19,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

News Network
August 16,2022

Shivamogga, Aug 16: The police today nabbed four persons in connection with the stabbing incident reported on August 15 after communal tension surfaced at the Ameer Ahmad circle in connection with the Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex banner row.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident reported at Nehrunagar in Bhadravathi town, in which a Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim youth, has flared up communal tension in the district. 

However, police denied any link with the Shivamogga incident and clarified that the stabbing was motivated by a personal rivalry.

According to police, Sunil (28) is the victim and Mubarak (26) stabbed him when he was heading towards home. He sustained injuries on head, shoulder. Later, Mubarak was arrested.

Reacting to the incident, SP B M Laxmi Prasad said that the incident has no link with the communal tension in Shivamogga. 

"Sunil had threatened Mubarak on August 15, saying that he would inform the police about his gambling activities after capturing recordings of the same on his cell phone. The video of Mubarak's involvement in gambling activities subsequently went viral on social media. Enraged by this, Mubarak stabbed Sunil," he said.

News Network
August 22,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report stated that her father and mother went for shopping to buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on. 

