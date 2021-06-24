  1. Home
  2. Rat kills 24-yr-old patient in Mumbai hospital

June 24, 2021

Mumbai, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a young man, who was bitten by a rat, in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in Mumbai died on Wednesday night.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under sharp criticism after the incident.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident and has called for a detailed report from the hospital.

The patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa (24) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in critical condition from the time he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to Hospital Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bit near the patient's eyes, but said injuries were "superficial".

The hospital administration has taken rodent repellent measures in the wake of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak raised the issue.

“In Sion Hospital dead bodies were kept next to patients undergoing treatment. A year later, BMC administration has not improved. Doctors in the ICU are outsourced. Mumbai model is praised for Covid management but if incidents like this come forward what’s the use of these praises,” said Darekar.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice,” said Kotak. 

June 16,2021

Israel has launched fresh air raids on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian groups in the besieged enclave sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

The raids early on Wednesday, June 16, come less than a month after Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May and followed a march in East Jerusalem by Jewish nationalists that drew Palestinian condemnation and anger.

The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas compounds in Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis and said it was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza”.

The raids, the military said, came in response to the launching of the balloons, which caused 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the Gaza border.

A Hamas spokesman, confirming the Israeli attacks, told the Reuters news agency that Palestinians would continue to pursue their “brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites” in Jerusalem.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in Gaza as a result of the bombings.

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, reporting from Gaza, said Palestinian fighters said they had no orders from their commanders to respond to the latest raids.

He also noted that Hamas had not mentioned retaliation or a response to the attacks in their statement confirming the Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli raids were also the first on Gaza since a new coalition government, headed by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, took power over the weekend, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister.

The new government on Monday approved a “provocative” march by Israeli far-right nationalists and pro-settler groups through occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands of people, waving flags and some chanting “Death to Arabs” paraded in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, drawing anger and condemnation from Palestinians.

In another anti-Arab chant, the Israeli demonstrators also yelled: “May your village burn.”

In a scathing condemnation on Twitter, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said those shouting racist slogans were “a disgrace to the Israeli people,” adding: “The fact that there are radicals for whom the Israeli flag represents hatred and racism is abominable and unforgivable.”

The so-called “March of the Flags” marks the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part, and came as tensions remain high over Israel’s planned forced displacement of Palestinian families from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

In advance of the march, Israeli police forcibly removed dozens of Palestinians from outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

At least 17 Palestinians were arrested and 33 others were wounded as Israeli police fired stun grenades in the surrounding areas of Damascus Gate.

In May, Israeli air raids in Gaza killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, while rockets launched by Palestinian groups killed at least 12 people, including two children. The escalation ended after 11 days with an internationally-brokered ceasefire.

June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled an unlock plan that will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts where some relaxations have been given, but 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate will remain under lockdown sans concessions.

The government has brought back night curfews everyday and during weekends to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

The daily curfews will be in place from 7 pm till 5 am, whereas on weekends, it will start at 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday. The curfews will be applicable in all the districts.

Keeping in mind livelihoods and the economy, the government has allowed auto rickshaws and cabs to ply till 7 pm whereas, all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

Citizens can shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 am till 2 pm and this includes street vendors.

There are no restrictions on inter-district travel, Yediyurappa specified. 

Construction activities and related shops - cement and steel - will be permitted to function. Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 per cent, Yediyurappa added. 

"This has been done based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee," Yediyurappa said. "We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control."

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, this unlock plan was designed to help auto/cab drivers and provide relief to industries. "This is a mini-lockdown," he said.

However, 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarjanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mandya and Belagavi will remain under a lockdown until June 21 with no relaxations. "The deputy commissioners and ministers in charge will have the liberty to take additional measures in these districts," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the government said it will unlock only those districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent. However, this was not the sole criterion because districts that will unlock continue to have a positivity rate above 5 per cent. "We took an average of many factors - positivity rate, active cases, recoveries, the situation in the neighbouring districts and local factors," Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa reviewed eight districts with a high positivity rate. In Chikmagalur, for example, Yediyurappa found the rate to be 25 per cent with an average of only 6.1 contacts of an infected person traced.

Yediyurappa also expressed concern over higher caseload in rural areas than in urban centres of seven of the eight districts, with Mysuru being an exception.

* Essential shops and liquor shops open from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks to be open from 5 am to 10 am.

* Autos, taxis permitted with maximum 2 passengers till 7 pm. No buses.

* Curfew between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays.

* Weekend curfew to start 7 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

* No prohibition on inter-district travel.

* Industries will function with 50% strength, garment factories at 30%.

* Construction activities can resume.

June 14,2021

Lucknow, June 14: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai was on Sunday accused by two opposition leaders of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

The allegation, strongly refuted by Rai, was made by two opposition leaders — AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey.

Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores.

"Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with the help of Trust’s member Anil Mishra bought the land worth Rs 2 crore at Rs 18.5 crore. This is a case of money laundering and the government should get it probed by the ED and CBI," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

SP’s former Ayodhya MLA Pandey reiterated the same allegation in the temple town. Quoting entries of the registered sale deed of the land, Singh explained that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust's general secretary Rai for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said, again quoting entries of the second sale deed showing the transaction between Ansari and Rai.

Trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai as the Trust’s general secretary, Singh alleged. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government must initiate a thorough probe by the CBI and ED, and the corrupt persons should be sent to jail, as it is the question of faith of crore devotees of Lord Ram, who have given their hard-earned money for the construction of the Ram temple," Singh said.

He also said in any trust, the board makes a proposal for the purchase of land. "How come in five minutes, this proposal was passed and the land was immediately purchased?" he asked. Though Mishra could not be contacted for his comments over the allegations, Rai refuted them in a statement. "Allegations of even assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were levelled on us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled on us, and probe them," he said, in a statement. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

CORRUPTION IS THE ONLY BUSINESS IN INDIA
Survival of an honest person in India is impossible under the present regime of terror. I have not seen a country in the whole world such corrupt as India in 2021. Lying, cheating, murder, rape and bribery is now a culture of India. Most of the leaders are making death threats to ordinary people. IAS and PCS appointed justices looting the public in the name of justice. A Minister in Yogi's regime threatening to burn all people alive who is the critic of Yogi and Modi. A civilized country would prosecute such career criminals. India is several thousand behind the civilization.

