Rat kills 24-yr-old patient in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a young man, who was bitten by a rat, in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in Mumbai died on Wednesday night.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under sharp criticism after the incident.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident and has called for a detailed report from the hospital.

The patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa (24) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in critical condition from the time he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to Hospital Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bit near the patient's eyes, but said injuries were "superficial".

The hospital administration has taken rodent repellent measures in the wake of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak raised the issue.

“In Sion Hospital dead bodies were kept next to patients undergoing treatment. A year later, BMC administration has not improved. Doctors in the ICU are outsourced. Mumbai model is praised for Covid management but if incidents like this come forward what’s the use of these praises,” said Darekar.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice,” said Kotak.